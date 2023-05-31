5 Secrets You Need to Know For Using Recall in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It’s no secret that Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was designed to have a built-in cheat system with all the OP abilities at your disposal. But the great part is, this fosters so much room for creativity and a variety of ways to solve puzzles and overcome challenging situations. One of the best abilities to use for this type creativity is the Recall ability that basically lets your rewind time for certain objects that move. With that, we’d like to share with you 5 secrets for using Recall in Tears of the Kingdom.

Combat Shenanigans

Image Source: Nintendo

There are plenty of unique enemies waiting for Link in TotK, and many of them have ways to interact with objects and the environment. Whenever large objects are being thrown at you, you can activate your recall before they hit you to send them back at unsuspecting enemies. This ability spans across a bunch of different enemies, so just be aware that anytime an enemy throws something at you, or move an object in some kind of manner, activate your Recall ASAP and try to reverse the object they just threw at you or moved somehow.

If you want some style points, wait until the very last second to really test your skills. You’ll experience some exciting moments and can make some cool video clips to show off later if you want.

Ascend With No Ground Underneath Your Feet

Image Source: Nintendo

When you find a ledge and an area formation that you can ascend, but there is no ground beneath said formation, there’s a way to make your wish come true. If you can find a piece of metal or wood, you can use your Ultrahand to move the flat object underneath the formation. Make sure to keep it suspended in the air for a few seconds and within jumping distance of you. Next, bring the object back to you and activate recall. Now, you can quickly jump on it as it moves to the spot you held it in, or you can wait for it to stop before jumping on it.

The object you held up will stay suspended and act like a platform. In that window of opportunity, it’s your chance to jump on the makeshift platform and immediately activate ascend to get up to your desired location. You’ll feel like a smooth operator — a smooth elevator operator that is!

Make Custom Traps

Image Source: Nintendo

This next trick also utilizes your Ultrahand ability but works as a nifty combat tick to help you turn the tide against large groups of enemies, especially when you’re getting bum-rushed. Create your own version of a large spike ring, ninja star, or ball of destruction, by attaching weapons to consumable materials. Next, use the Ultrahand to place your custom trap in an area near enemies, rotate as much as you can, then instantly activate your recall on it. If done correctly, your custom trap will spin for up to 20 seconds in place before returning to where you picked it up.

As it spins, it’ll damage incoming enemies and protect you! The only caveat is; don’t use non-consumable items or other weapons when making your traps, otherwise, the traps will do damage to you.

Recharge Zonai Vehicles For Free

Image Source: Nintendo

This one is a little tricky but works wonders in the right circumstances. For example, if you’re using a vehicle in the air and fighting enemies (especially large bosses), you can use the recall ability to recharge up to two energy bars for free. All you have to do is activate your recall ability, target your vehicle, and the next thing you know, your vehicle rewinds in time and recharges two battery bars over 20 seconds. And here’s the kicker, while you’re rewinding, you can be focusing on attacking enemies along the path you just took! Additionally, once Recall deactivates, you’ll already know what direction your vehicle will be heading in, making it easier to continue aiming and attacking your foes!

Elevator Anywhere

Image Source: Nintendo

This one’s a big brain, 1,000 IQ move for sure. If you can’t ascend to a higher location and want to save both time and stamina, pick up a small item like a stick or a rock and throw it as high as you can. Next, attach a large enough object you can stand on to the thrown object after it falls back down and lands. Get onto the large object, and then activate recall on the small object you threw. Now watch as you get elevatored up to where you threw the object in a jiffy.

There you have it, 5 secrets for using recall for more fun, creativity, and gaining an advantage. If you’re reading this to prepare for your journey into the Tears of the Kingdom, then make sure to read our guide about the most important things you need to know before playing Zelda TotK. Now get back to your journey and help Link from shedding too many tears for the Kingdom of Hyrule!

