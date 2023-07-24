Sims 4 Horse Ranch Players Think Unicorns Might Have Been Cut After All

The Sims 4’s vast horse collection allows many players to craft the steed of their dreams, with over 30 breeds and numerous coat colors. However, fans were quick to notice one type missing from the selection, and that is the mystical unicorns.

Yet, despite the creature’s absence, Simmers analyzed the matter further by looking over the Horse Ranch expansion’s coding, where they discovered a line designated for these unique stallions. It seems as though this horse was previously a part of the family, but it was ultimately removed from the official version.

As mentioned by the fans in the comments, this wouldn’t be the first time an expansion’s code teased a potential character or item, primarily since Cats and Dogs included a source for horses. As such, we could eventually see the arrival of this majestic steed for a future pack, possibly for a fantasy-themed world.

Maxis Studios could take advantage of the unicorns in The Sims 3: Pets, given that they have already established magical abilities and moodlets for this stallion. It could also be the perfect opportunity to implement wild horses around Chestnut Ridge, permitting players to encounter them at a specific time.

Although unicorns aren’t officially available in the Horse Ranch, you can create one with the horn accessory to produce a sparkling effect around the animal. But, of course, it only gives off the illusion of this mystical being in appearance, and it doesn’t do much beyond that.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if unicorns will appear in a future pack, especially with the community-voted Medieval Castle. There’s certainly enough content for these creatures to appear in the game, and we hope they’ll eventually debut in The Sims 4 soon.