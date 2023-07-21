Are There Wild Horses in Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

Those who have the Cottage Living expansion pack can encounter a variety of animals while exploring Henford-on-Bagley. So now that a brand new world has been introduced into the game, Simmers are curious to see if wild horses can be found in the Horse Ranch expansion pack. The only way to answer this question is by analyzing this Western location and the latest animal collection.

Can You Find Wild Horses in Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

When traveling in Chestnut Ridge, you won’t be able to find any wild horses in the Sims 4: Horse Ranch. Opens areas like Galloping Gulch and New Appaloosa do not showcase any free-roaming stallions, but you may meet another steed from a fellow cowboy/cowgirl.

You can rescue horses for 250 Simoleons from the Ranch Animal Exchange or Equestrian Center. These animals are reasonably the same as wild horses, as they can include challenging traits due to their harsh upbringing. Players can also purchase or breed steeds to produce a companion with more positive attributes.

If you have Cottage Living, you can still befriend wild animals, like foxes, birds, and rabbits. And, you can combine all the perks from this pack with the Horse Ranch DLC to create the ultimate ranching experience.

Now that you know about the wild animals in the Horse Ranch expansion pack, you can learn about the game’s unique cross-pack features by discovering if you can ride stallions on other maps. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Sims 4 content.