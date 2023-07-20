How to Buy, Breed & Rescue Horses in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Aside from the Create a Sim, players can buy, breed, and rescue horses to welcome this animal companion to their home. Each technique relatively involves a fair amount of Simoleons, but you can get by without spending a single cent. So, if you want to know where to get these majestic steeds, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to Buy & Rescue Horses in The Sims 4

You can acquire a horse or foal in these locations:

Call the Ranch Animal Exchange on your phone

The computer’s Household section

The Ranch Community Board

The Equestrian Center

Horses can go for 1,000 Simoleons through the standard purchasing method, but you can rescue them for 250 Simoleons. If you are out and about, you can visit a nearby location like the New Appaloosa’s Equestrian Center and browse the selection to find the perfect animal companion. Those who prefer to stay home can immediately get a horse with the Ranch Animal Exchange, where you can acquire other companions like Mini Sheep and Mini Goats.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that rescue steeds will have more challenging traits due to their upbringing, so it’s important to give them the extra care and attention that they need in order to make the ranch feel more like home.

At any point, you can choose to sell stallions for profit based on their abilities and competition history. Thus, if you have a champion horse, you can put it up for sale to get a considerable amount of money.

How to Breed Horses in The Sims 4

Breeding is a bit more complex than the purchasing and rescuing route, requiring more attention and specific skills. You can produce a foal by breeding an Adult Stallion/Elder Stallion with an Adult Mare, but they must have a good-standing relationship. Nonetheless, Elder Mares cannot get pregnant, considering their older age.

It’s essential to start bonding with your horses first since positive companionships can unlock social interactions, where you can encourage them to socialize with the other or breeding in general. One way to make this process more accessible is to choose horses with compatible traits to reduce the risk of adverse outcomes. For example, steeds with a Friendly quality won’t mesh well with Aggressive or Defiant horses.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Most animals will socialize independently, and you can wait to see if the Mare eventually becomes pregnant over time. Once the breeding has been initiated, players must care for their pregnant horse due to their increase in hunger and frequent exhausted state. You will not be able to mount or ride them until the foal is born.

When it’s finally time for the Mare to give birth, you can select the ‘Soothe Horse in Labor’ option to ease the tension. Then, you can welcome the foal into your home and check if they have acquired any good traits from a Championship horse.

Now that you know how to purchase, rescue, and breed horses, you can attempt to improve the state of your ranch by checking out our Prairie Grass guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Sims 4 content.