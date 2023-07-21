Guides

Can Horses Get Sick in Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

Healthy as a horse!

Caring for a horse in Sims 4 Horse Ranch
Image Source: Maxis Studios

The Get to Work and Cats and Dogs expansion packs introduced an illness feature to The Sims 4, causing family members to feel unwell. With that being said, you may wonder if horses can get sick in the Horse Ranch expansion pack, given that they relatively function the same as these individuals. So, to help you understand this concept, we’ll explain everything you need to know about illnesses.

Do Horses Get Sick in Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

Fortunately, horses cannot get sick in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, as illnesses are primarily associated with Get to Work and Cats and Dogs. We tested to see if horses could be checked into the vet clinic at Brindleton Bay, and there were no available interactions for these steeds at this establishment.

Horses can still enter an uncomfortable state when not properly taken care of, and they may be taken away after some time. Thus, players must keep track of their companions by looking at their current status.

Checking the Status of a Horse in The Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Sometimes, bad meters can produce a noticeable dirty state, especially when the stallions haven’t been cleaned in a while. You can stop this from happening by brushing their coat or taking care of their hooves, improving your bond with the animal.

When a horse showcases a satisfied moodlet, it can lead to a better performance in training and socialization. But you must also keep track of other animals’ well-being on the farm, including foals, sheep, and goats.

That covers everything you need to know about horse sicknesses in The Sims 4. While here, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including how to buy, breed and rescue horses.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments