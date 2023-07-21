Can Horses Get Sick in Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

The Get to Work and Cats and Dogs expansion packs introduced an illness feature to The Sims 4, causing family members to feel unwell. With that being said, you may wonder if horses can get sick in the Horse Ranch expansion pack, given that they relatively function the same as these individuals. So, to help you understand this concept, we’ll explain everything you need to know about illnesses.

Do Horses Get Sick in Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

Fortunately, horses cannot get sick in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, as illnesses are primarily associated with Get to Work and Cats and Dogs. We tested to see if horses could be checked into the vet clinic at Brindleton Bay, and there were no available interactions for these steeds at this establishment.

Horses can still enter an uncomfortable state when not properly taken care of, and they may be taken away after some time. Thus, players must keep track of their companions by looking at their current status.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Sometimes, bad meters can produce a noticeable dirty state, especially when the stallions haven’t been cleaned in a while. You can stop this from happening by brushing their coat or taking care of their hooves, improving your bond with the animal.

When a horse showcases a satisfied moodlet, it can lead to a better performance in training and socialization. But you must also keep track of other animals’ well-being on the farm, including foals, sheep, and goats.

That covers everything you need to know about horse sicknesses in The Sims 4. While here, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including how to buy, breed and rescue horses.