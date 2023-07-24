Is Sims 4 Horse Ranch Worth It? Expansion Pack Content Explained

Due to The Sims 4’s numerous add-ons, it can be difficult to decide which games merit the buy, especially since some don’t offer as much as others. So, now that a new expansion pack has arrived, some wonder: Is the Horse Ranch DLC worth the buy? Here’s what you need to know about this purchase decision.

Should You Buy The Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

If you love horses or Sim animals in general, you should certainly buy the Horse Ranch expansion pack. It’s an excellent opportunity for players who enjoy living off the grid and prefer making money without a designated career path. There are also plenty of horse breeds to choose from, and you can train them to compete in racing, agility, and jumping competitions.

Those who wanted more from the Cats and Dogs obedience courses will find these challenges incredibly satisfying, showcasing Simoleon rewards and medals. On top of that, the lovable Mini Sheep and Mini Goats can help you get extra cash with shearing and milk, as well as assist you with gardening.

On the other hand, if you aren’t particularly keen on the ranch lifestyle, you can pass on this DLC and wait to see what the next one brings to the table. Or, players can simply use it to get additional items for Build Mode and CAS, including a Nectar maker, a ton of decorations, and an adorable onesie for infants.

Hopefully, this guide has given you some clarity on whether or not The Sims 4 Horse Ranch is worth the buy.