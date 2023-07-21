All Nectar Recipes in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Sim mixologists can finally make their own products through the Horse Ranch’s Nectar feature, allowing them to create exquisite bottles with a handy device. Not only can you consume the finished product during parties, but you can also sell them for profit using the finest ingredients. So, if you want to establish a drink-making business, here are all the Nectar recipes in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch.

What Are the Nectar Recipes in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch?

Once you place down the Rootin Fruit’n Nectar Maker from Build Mode, you can start mashing various fruits to place them in a bottle. Players will initially be limited to a few selections like Apples and Grapes until they gradually level up their skills for more creations. For a complete overview of Nectar recipes, here is a full list of available products:

Nectar Recipes Ingredients Required Skill Levels Apple 3 Apples Level 1 Grape 3 Grapes Level 1 Strawberry 3 Strawberries Level 2 Potato 3 Potatoes Level 2 Prairie Grass 3 Prairie Grass Hay Level 3 Trash 3 Trash Fruit Level 3 Energy 2 Lemons

1 Herb (any type)

Level 4 Vitality 1 Death Flower

2 Spinach Level 5 Berry 3 Berries Level 5 Fruit 3 Fruits of any kind Level 5

You can purchase ingredients directly from the Nectar maker or general stores. However, it’s recommended to grow these items yourself, as it can lead to better quality products. Thus, you can improve your Gardening and Nectar Making skills to boost your Sim’s performance.

Alternatively, players can look around the ranch to discover any greenery, like the Prairie Grass, and use them for a bottle. Simmers can also enhance the quality of the Nectar by aging it for long periods until it reaches the ‘Finely Aged’ stage.

Once you reach the max level (Level 5) in Nectar Making, you can access all drink recipes. But, if you don’t see an option to create one of these bottles, you may need to get Vampires, Werewolves, or the Realm of Magic add-ons, given that these packs can provide you with a bonus creation.

Now that you know all the Nectar recipes, you can help with the remaining ranch activities, including the Horse Riding skill. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Sims 4 content.