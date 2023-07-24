All Sims 4 Horse Ranch Items

The Horse Ranch expansion pack exhibits a wide variety of content for Sims, animals, and general farming activities. You can use these objects to build the perfect farm for your family and create the ultimate cowboy/cowgirl outfits. But, if you are wondering what items are included in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch, we’ll show you what you can expect.
Sims 4 Horse Ranch Build Mode Items
The Sims 4’s Build Mode and Create a Sim have been updated with various items from the Horse Ranch DLC. Many products will be available initially, but a few objects require you to build up your attributes to unlock a specific reward. Thus, players must boost their Sim’s riding skills and horse agility to complete the collection.
Comfort
- Covered Palor
- Bunkhouse Spindle Back Rocking Chair
- Sturdy Stool
- Hide & Chic Armchair
- Bunkhouse Spindle Back Dining Chair
- Nowhere Left to Hide Chair
- Hide & Chic Sofa
- Cormac Pine Bench
- Bunkhouse Spindle Back Loveseat
- Reclaimed Wood Single Bed
- Cormac Pine Single Bed
- Rancher’s Rest Single Bed
- Reclaimed Wood Double Bed
- Rancher’s Rest Double Bed
- Cormac Pine Bunk Bed
- Hay Now! Horse Bed
- Under the Stars Bedroll Sleeping Bag
- Lil’ Rancher Bedroll Sleeping Bag
- Timber! Log Bench
- Bunkhouse Spindle Back Barstool
- Cormac Pine Shorty Stool
- Hide & Chic Ottoman
Surfaces
- Charming Country Coffee Table
- Sturdy TV Stand
- Grand Country Table
- Wooden Family Dining Table
- Corralling Console Table
- Wooden Pedestal End Table
- Cormac Pine End Table
- Barrelwood Shorty Shelf
- Sturdy Clothing Rack
- Home on the Ranch Hutch
- Barrelwood Bath Cabinet
- Raised Ranch Curio Cabinet
- Mud Room Cubby
- Honest Work Tool Rack
- Ranch Star Shelf
- Prairie China Cabinet
- Cormac Pine Desk
- Handcrafted Antique Desk
- Cormac Pine Bunk Desk Combo
- Range Rustic Counter
- Range Rustic Island
- Range Rustic Cabinet
- Shabby Chic Stacked Plates
- Nectar Country Barrel
Plumbing
- Barrelwood Sink
- Nature’s Reflief Bush
- Barrelwood Shower
- Barrelwood Bathtub
- Dual Duel Public Outhouse
Activities & Skills
- Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Petite
- Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Med
- Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Grande
- Chestnut Saloon Upright Piano
- Ranch Community Board
- Rancher’s Stackable Nectar Storage Rack
- Rootin’ Fruit’n Nectar Maker
- Chestnut Saloon Bar
- Rustic Fire Pit
Decorations
- Piece of the Prairie Decals
- Home on the Range Paintings
- Boot Scootin’ Reflections Mirror
- Fringed and Fabulous Curtains
- Rustic Awning
- Just There Metal Pot
- Hay Now! Soft Hay Rug
- Inside Animals Rug
- Ranch Retreat Rug
- No Colt Feet Rug
- While the Iron’s Hot Fireplace
- Sturdy Ranch Fireplace
- Ranch Home Shutter – Left
- Ranch Home Shutter – Right
- Longhorn Cowplant Skull – Polyresin Replica
- Iron Works Signage: Mini Goat
- Iron Works Signage: Mini Sheep
- Iron Works Signage: Cow
- Iron Works Signage: Llama
- Iron Works Signage: Coupland
- Iron Works Signage: Chicken
- Iron Works Signage: Freezer Bunny
- Iron Works Signage: Lone Star
- In the Saddle Banner
- Mustang Lands Woven Tapestry
- Riders’ Glen Barn Quilt
- Floral Pitcher
- Utility Floral Receptacle
- Happy Wild Flowers
- Put it on Table Kitchen Clutter
- The Mane Event Chalkboard Sign
- Not a Care in the World Utensil Basket
- Pottery Bowl with Sacred Medicines
- Ceramic Unity Jug
- Salvaged Barrel – Painted
- Nectar Country Crates
- Nectar Country Cask
- Skedaddle Cleaning Supply
- Rider Attention Banners
- Salvaged Barrel – Natural
- Galloping Gulch Basket
- Nectar Country Crates, Stacked
- Chuck Wagon with Trailboss Gnome
- Rustic Welcoming Archway
- Brand Bearer Ranch Sign: Ace High
- Brand Bearer Ranch Sign: Fair-n-Square
- Nectar Country Barrel Stack
- Just Horsing Around Trailer
- The Western Panscape
- Iron Works Signage: Agility
- Iron Works Signage: Endurance
- Iron Works Signage: Jumping
- Iron Works Signage: Temperament
- Iron Works Signage: Horse Riding
- Cormac Pine Solid State Storage Box
- Saddle Show Off
- Barrelwood Solid State Storage Chest
- Chestnut Saloon Back Bar
Pets
- Hay Now! Animal Feeder
- Hay Now! Horse Water Trough
- Hay Now! One Big Ball
- Prairie Grass
- Champ Certified Horse Barrels
- Heritage Vintage Horse Jumps
- Champ Certified Horse Jump
- Heritage Vintage Horse Barrels
Kids
- Country Classic Barn Dollhouse
Lighting
- Barn Pendant Lamp – Short
- Barn Pendant Lamp – Long
- Barn Pendant Lamp – Medium
- Iron Works Chandelier – Short
- Iron Works Chandelier – Medium
- Iron Works Chandelier – Long
- Electric Wall Lantern
- Rust’n Chic Table Lamp
- Lone Star Lantern
- Harmonious Sage Candle Tray
Electronics
- Shortwave Shindig Radio
Appliances
- Trailboss Firebox Grill
Storage
- Ranch Duddette Hanging Clothes
- Ranch Dude Hanging Clothes
- Solidly Built Wardrobe – Narrow
- Mirror Wardrobe – Narrow
- Solidly Built Wardrobe – Wide
Water Features
- Rancher’s Water Feature
Doors
- Crossbuck Sliding Barn Door
- Crossbuck Double Barn Door
- Crossbuck Ranch Door
- Crossbuck Double Door
- Crossbuck Four Door Entrance
- Iron Works Sliding Single Door
- Rustic Wood Archway
- Crossbuck Sliding Door
Windows
- Rancher’s Dream Window
- Big and Prairie Window
- Modern Ranch Life Single Window
- Vertical Stall Window
- Country Rustic Tall Window
- Golden Hour Ranch Window
- Hay There! Shuttered Window
- Modern Ranch Life Narrow Window
- Country Rustic Accent Window
- Modern Ranch Life Double Window
- Picture Perfect Ranch Window
- Wide Stall Window
- Modern Ranch Life High Peak Window
Stairs
- Rustic Ranch Stairs
Floor & Ceiling Patterns
- Every Brick in its Place
- Worn but Well Loved Brick
- Overcast Over Your Head
- Raise the Rafters
- Working Hard (wood)
Terrain Tools
- Waterhole Western Wheatgrass
- High Noon Western Wheatgrass
- Dried Horse Wallow
- Ol’ Dusty Trail
Wall Patterns
- Rustic Trim
- Ranch Masonry
- Horizontal Planking
- Rustic Horizontal Planking
- Chipped Vertical Planking
- Natural Vertical Planking
- Rustic Vertical Planking
- Timber! Sliding
- Log Sliding
- Lived-In Horizontal Planking
- Living-In Vertical Planking
Fences
- Paddock Fencing
- Timber! Log Fencing
- Sturdy Ranch Fencing
- Stable Stall Fence
Outdoor Plants
- Tall Grass (Dry)
- Tall Grass
- Horseshoe Topiary
- Canyon Wild Flowers
- Boulder and Friends
- Dead Mesquite Tree
- Wild Ebony Tree
- Wild Mesquite Tree
Foundations
- Sturdy Ranch Foundation
Sims 4 Horse Ranch CAS Items
Aside from Build Mode, players can test out the many outfits of Create a Sim, which can be customized at any point in the game.
Infant CAS Items
- Infant Full Body Outfit
Toddler CAS Items
- 1 Top
- 1 Full Body
- 1 Bottom
- 1 Shoes
Child CAS Items
- 3 Tops
- 3 Bottoms
- 1 Shoes
- 4 Hairstyles
- 2 Hats
Teen/Adult/Elder CAS Items
- 37 Tops
- 10 Full Body
- 11 Bottoms
- 5 Shoes
- 10 Hairstyles
- 6 Hats
- 6 Accessories
- Rodeo Nights Styled Look
- Boomtown Maverick Styled Look
- Smokin’ Ranch Hand Styled Look
- Ranch Wrangler Styled Look
- Rein ‘Em In Styled Look
- Real Deal Wrangler Styled Look
- Country Belle Styled Look
Foal CAS Items
- 4 Hair items
- 2 Blankets
- 1 Horn
Horse CAS Items
- 23 Hair items
- 1 Horn
- 12 Outfits
The Horse Ranch pack exhibits a limited capacity of horse clothing; however, these items include different patterns to provide you with alternative choices.
Teenagers and older stages share the same outfit designs, but the younger generation features its own designated selection for smaller Sims. You can filter the items to browse the masculine and feminine collections or view the entire clothing section by leaving the Tag tab blank.
If you want to get the Iron Works Signage series, you must reach level 10 in all Horse Ranch-related skills. Players can also get medals from the Equestrian Center’s competition and place them on the wall, similar to high school diplomas.
That covers everything you need to know about The Sims 4 Horse Ranch’s items. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to make Nectar.