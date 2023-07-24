All Sims 4 Horse Ranch Items

This town ain't big enough for the two of us.

The Horse Ranch expansion pack exhibits a wide variety of content for Sims, animals, and general farming activities. You can use these objects to build the perfect farm for your family and create the ultimate cowboy/cowgirl outfits. But, if you are wondering what items are included in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch, we’ll show you what you can expect.

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Build Mode Items

The Sims 4’s Build Mode and Create a Sim have been updated with various items from the Horse Ranch DLC. Many products will be available initially, but a few objects require you to build up your attributes to unlock a specific reward. Thus, players must boost their Sim’s riding skills and horse agility to complete the collection.

Comfort

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Covered Palor

Bunkhouse Spindle Back Rocking Chair

Sturdy Stool

Hide & Chic Armchair

Bunkhouse Spindle Back Dining Chair

Nowhere Left to Hide Chair

Hide & Chic Sofa

Cormac Pine Bench

Bunkhouse Spindle Back Loveseat

Reclaimed Wood Single Bed

Cormac Pine Single Bed

Rancher’s Rest Single Bed

Reclaimed Wood Double Bed

Rancher’s Rest Double Bed

Cormac Pine Bunk Bed

Hay Now! Horse Bed

Under the Stars Bedroll Sleeping Bag

Lil’ Rancher Bedroll Sleeping Bag

Timber! Log Bench

Bunkhouse Spindle Back Barstool

Cormac Pine Shorty Stool

Hide & Chic Ottoman

Timber! Log Bench

Surfaces

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Charming Country Coffee Table

Sturdy TV Stand

Grand Country Table

Wooden Family Dining Table

Corralling Console Table

Wooden Pedestal End Table

Cormac Pine End Table

Barrelwood Shorty Shelf

Sturdy Clothing Rack

Home on the Ranch Hutch

Barrelwood Bath Cabinet

Raised Ranch Curio Cabinet

Mud Room Cubby

Honest Work Tool Rack

Ranch Star Shelf

Prairie China Cabinet

Cormac Pine Desk

Handcrafted Antique Desk

Cormac Pine Bunk Desk Combo

Range Rustic Counter

Range Rustic Island

Range Rustic Cabinet

Shabby Chic Stacked Plates

Nectar Country Barrel

Plumbing

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Barrelwood Sink

Nature’s Reflief Bush

Barrelwood Shower

Barrelwood Bathtub

Dual Duel Public Outhouse

Activities & Skills

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Petite

Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Med

Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Grande

Chestnut Saloon Upright Piano

Ranch Community Board

Rancher’s Stackable Nectar Storage Rack

Rootin’ Fruit’n Nectar Maker

Chestnut Saloon Bar

Rustic Fire Pit

Decorations

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Piece of the Prairie Decals

Home on the Range Paintings

Boot Scootin’ Reflections Mirror

Fringed and Fabulous Curtains

Rustic Awning

Just There Metal Pot

Hay Now! Soft Hay Rug

Inside Animals Rug

Ranch Retreat Rug

No Colt Feet Rug

While the Iron’s Hot Fireplace

Sturdy Ranch Fireplace

Ranch Home Shutter – Left

Ranch Home Shutter – Right

Longhorn Cowplant Skull – Polyresin Replica

Iron Works Signage: Mini Goat

Iron Works Signage: Mini Sheep

Iron Works Signage: Cow

Iron Works Signage: Llama

Iron Works Signage: Coupland

Iron Works Signage: Chicken

Iron Works Signage: Freezer Bunny

Iron Works Signage: Lone Star

In the Saddle Banner

Mustang Lands Woven Tapestry

Riders’ Glen Barn Quilt

Floral Pitcher

Utility Floral Receptacle

Happy Wild Flowers

Put it on Table Kitchen Clutter

The Mane Event Chalkboard Sign

Not a Care in the World Utensil Basket

Pottery Bowl with Sacred Medicines

Ceramic Unity Jug

Salvaged Barrel – Painted

Nectar Country Crates

Nectar Country Cask

Skedaddle Cleaning Supply

Rider Attention Banners

Salvaged Barrel – Natural

Galloping Gulch Basket

Nectar Country Crates, Stacked

Chuck Wagon with Trailboss Gnome

Rustic Welcoming Archway

Brand Bearer Ranch Sign: Ace High

Brand Bearer Ranch Sign: Fair-n-Square

Nectar Country Barrel Stack

Just Horsing Around Trailer

The Western Panscape

Iron Works Signage: Agility

Iron Works Signage: Endurance

Iron Works Signage: Jumping

Iron Works Signage: Temperament

Iron Works Signage: Horse Riding

Cormac Pine Solid State Storage Box

Saddle Show Off

Barrelwood Solid State Storage Chest

Chestnut Saloon Back Bar

Pets

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Hay Now! Animal Feeder

Hay Now! Horse Water Trough

Hay Now! One Big Ball

Prairie Grass

Champ Certified Horse Barrels

Heritage Vintage Horse Jumps

Champ Certified Horse Jump

Heritage Vintage Horse Barrels

Kids

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Country Classic Barn Dollhouse

Lighting

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Barn Pendant Lamp – Short

Barn Pendant Lamp – Long

Barn Pendant Lamp – Medium

Iron Works Chandelier – Short

Iron Works Chandelier – Medium

Iron Works Chandelier – Long

Electric Wall Lantern

Rust’n Chic Table Lamp

Lone Star Lantern

Harmonious Sage Candle Tray

Electronics

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Shortwave Shindig Radio

Appliances

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Trailboss Firebox Grill

Storage

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Ranch Duddette Hanging Clothes

Ranch Dude Hanging Clothes

Solidly Built Wardrobe – Narrow

Mirror Wardrobe – Narrow

Solidly Built Wardrobe – Wide

Water Features

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Rancher’s Water Feature

Doors

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Crossbuck Sliding Barn Door

Crossbuck Double Barn Door

Crossbuck Ranch Door

Crossbuck Double Door

Crossbuck Four Door Entrance

Iron Works Sliding Single Door

Rustic Wood Archway

Crossbuck Sliding Door

Windows

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Rancher’s Dream Window

Big and Prairie Window

Modern Ranch Life Single Window

Vertical Stall Window

Country Rustic Tall Window

Golden Hour Ranch Window

Hay There! Shuttered Window

Modern Ranch Life Narrow Window

Country Rustic Accent Window

Modern Ranch Life Double Window

Picture Perfect Ranch Window

Wide Stall Window

Modern Ranch Life High Peak Window

Stairs

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Rustic Ranch Stairs

Floor & Ceiling Patterns

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Every Brick in its Place

Worn but Well Loved Brick

Overcast Over Your Head

Raise the Rafters

Working Hard (wood)

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Waterhole Western Wheatgrass

High Noon Western Wheatgrass

Dried Horse Wallow

Ol’ Dusty Trail

Wall Patterns

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Rustic Trim

Ranch Masonry

Horizontal Planking

Rustic Horizontal Planking

Chipped Vertical Planking

Natural Vertical Planking

Rustic Vertical Planking

Timber! Sliding

Log Sliding

Lived-In Horizontal Planking

Living-In Vertical Planking

Fences

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Paddock Fencing

Timber! Log Fencing

Sturdy Ranch Fencing

Stable Stall Fence

Outdoor Plants

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Tall Grass (Dry)

Tall Grass

Horseshoe Topiary

Canyon Wild Flowers

Boulder and Friends

Dead Mesquite Tree

Wild Ebony Tree

Wild Mesquite Tree

Foundations

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Sturdy Ranch Foundation

Sims 4 Horse Ranch CAS Items

Aside from Build Mode, players can test out the many outfits of Create a Sim, which can be customized at any point in the game.

Infant CAS Items

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Infant Full Body Outfit

Toddler CAS Items

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

1 Top

1 Full Body

1 Bottom

1 Shoes

Child CAS Items

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

3 Tops

3 Bottoms

1 Shoes

4 Hairstyles

2 Hats

Teen/Adult/Elder CAS Items

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

37 Tops

10 Full Body

11 Bottoms

5 Shoes

10 Hairstyles

6 Hats

6 Accessories

Rodeo Nights Styled Look

Boomtown Maverick Styled Look

Smokin’ Ranch Hand Styled Look

Ranch Wrangler Styled Look

Rein ‘Em In Styled Look

Real Deal Wrangler Styled Look

Country Belle Styled Look

Foal CAS Items

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

4 Hair items

2 Blankets

1 Horn

Horse CAS Items

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

23 Hair items

1 Horn

12 Outfits

The Horse Ranch pack exhibits a limited capacity of horse clothing; however, these items include different patterns to provide you with alternative choices.

Teenagers and older stages share the same outfit designs, but the younger generation features its own designated selection for smaller Sims. You can filter the items to browse the masculine and feminine collections or view the entire clothing section by leaving the Tag tab blank.

If you want to get the Iron Works Signage series, you must reach level 10 in all Horse Ranch-related skills. Players can also get medals from the Equestrian Center’s competition and place them on the wall, similar to high school diplomas.

That covers everything you need to know about The Sims 4 Horse Ranch's items.