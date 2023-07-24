Guides

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch Items

This town ain't big enough for the two of us.

Horse Horn in The Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

The Horse Ranch expansion pack exhibits a wide variety of content for Sims, animals, and general farming activities. You can use these objects to build the perfect farm for your family and create the ultimate cowboy/cowgirl outfits. But, if you are wondering what items are included in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch, we’ll show you what you can expect.

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Build Mode Items

The Sims 4’s Build Mode and Create a Sim have been updated with various items from the Horse Ranch DLC. Many products will be available initially, but a few objects require you to build up your attributes to unlock a specific reward. Thus, players must boost their Sim’s riding skills and horse agility to complete the collection.

Comfort

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Comfort Items
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Covered Palor
  • Bunkhouse Spindle Back Rocking Chair
  • Sturdy Stool
  • Hide & Chic Armchair
  • Bunkhouse Spindle Back Dining Chair
  • Nowhere Left to Hide Chair
  • Hide & Chic Sofa
  • Cormac Pine Bench
  • Bunkhouse Spindle Back Loveseat
  • Reclaimed Wood Single Bed
  • Cormac Pine Single Bed
  • Rancher’s Rest Single Bed
  • Reclaimed Wood Double Bed
  • Rancher’s Rest Double Bed
  • Cormac Pine Bunk Bed
  • Hay Now! Horse Bed
  • Under the Stars Bedroll Sleeping Bag
  • Lil’ Rancher Bedroll Sleeping Bag
  • Timber! Log Bench
  • Bunkhouse Spindle Back Barstool
  • Cormac Pine Shorty Stool
  • Hide & Chic Ottoman
  • Timber! Log Bench

Surfaces

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Surfaces
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Charming Country Coffee Table
  • Sturdy TV Stand
  • Grand Country Table
  • Wooden Family Dining Table
  • Corralling Console Table
  • Wooden Pedestal End Table
  • Cormac Pine End Table
  • Barrelwood Shorty Shelf
  • Sturdy Clothing Rack
  • Home on the Ranch Hutch
  • Barrelwood Bath Cabinet
  • Raised Ranch Curio Cabinet
  • Mud Room Cubby
  • Honest Work Tool Rack
  • Ranch Star Shelf
  • Prairie China Cabinet
  • Cormac Pine Desk
  • Handcrafted Antique Desk
  • Cormac Pine Bunk Desk Combo
  • Range Rustic Counter
  • Range Rustic Island
  • Range Rustic Cabinet
  • Shabby Chic Stacked Plates
  • Nectar Country Barrel

Plumbing

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Plumbing Items
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Barrelwood Sink
  • Nature’s Reflief Bush
  • Barrelwood Shower
  • Barrelwood Bathtub
  • Dual Duel Public Outhouse

Activities & Skills

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Activities & Skills
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Petite
  • Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Med
  • Rootin’ Tootin’ Boot Scrootin’ Dance Floor – Grande
  • Chestnut Saloon Upright Piano
  • Ranch Community Board
  • Rancher’s Stackable Nectar Storage Rack
  • Rootin’ Fruit’n Nectar Maker
  • Chestnut Saloon Bar
  • Rustic Fire Pit

Decorations

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Decorations
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Piece of the Prairie Decals
  • Home on the Range Paintings
  • Boot Scootin’ Reflections Mirror
  • Fringed and Fabulous Curtains
  • Rustic Awning
  • Just There Metal Pot
  • Hay Now! Soft Hay Rug
  • Inside Animals Rug
  • Ranch Retreat Rug
  • No Colt Feet Rug
  • While the Iron’s Hot Fireplace
  • Sturdy Ranch Fireplace
  • Ranch Home Shutter – Left
  • Ranch Home Shutter – Right
  • Longhorn Cowplant Skull – Polyresin Replica
  • Iron Works Signage: Mini Goat
  • Iron Works Signage: Mini Sheep
  • Iron Works Signage: Cow
  • Iron Works Signage: Llama
  • Iron Works Signage: Coupland
  • Iron Works Signage: Chicken
  • Iron Works Signage: Freezer Bunny
  • Iron Works Signage: Lone Star
  • In the Saddle Banner
  • Mustang Lands Woven Tapestry
  • Riders’ Glen Barn Quilt
  • Floral Pitcher
  • Utility Floral Receptacle
  • Happy Wild Flowers
  • Put it on Table Kitchen Clutter
  • The Mane Event Chalkboard Sign
  • Not a Care in the World Utensil Basket
  • Pottery Bowl with Sacred Medicines
  • Ceramic Unity Jug
  • Salvaged Barrel – Painted
  • Nectar Country Crates
  • Nectar Country Cask
  • Skedaddle Cleaning Supply
  • Rider Attention Banners
  • Salvaged Barrel – Natural
  • Galloping Gulch Basket
  • Nectar Country Crates, Stacked
  • Chuck Wagon with Trailboss Gnome
  • Rustic Welcoming Archway
  • Brand Bearer Ranch Sign: Ace High
  • Brand Bearer Ranch Sign: Fair-n-Square
  • Nectar Country Barrel Stack
  • Just Horsing Around Trailer
  • The Western Panscape
  • Iron Works Signage: Agility
  • Iron Works Signage: Endurance
  • Iron Works Signage: Jumping
  • Iron Works Signage: Temperament
  • Iron Works Signage: Horse Riding
  • Cormac Pine Solid State Storage Box
  • Saddle Show Off
  • Barrelwood Solid State Storage Chest
  • Chestnut Saloon Back Bar

Pets

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Pet Items
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Hay Now! Animal Feeder
  • Hay Now! Horse Water Trough
  • Hay Now! One Big Ball
  • Prairie Grass
  • Champ Certified Horse Barrels
  • Heritage Vintage Horse Jumps
  • Champ Certified Horse Jump
  • Heritage Vintage Horse Barrels

Kids

Country Classic Barn Dollhouse in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Country Classic Barn Dollhouse

Lighting

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Lighting Items
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Barn Pendant Lamp – Short
  • Barn Pendant Lamp – Long
  • Barn Pendant Lamp – Medium
  • Iron Works Chandelier – Short
  • Iron Works Chandelier – Medium
  • Iron Works Chandelier – Long
  • Electric Wall Lantern
  • Rust’n Chic Table Lamp
  • Lone Star Lantern
  • Harmonious Sage Candle Tray

Electronics

Shortwave Shindig Radio Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Shortwave Shindig Radio

Appliances

Trailboss Firebox Grill Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Trailboss Firebox Grill

Storage

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Storage Items
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Ranch Duddette Hanging Clothes
  • Ranch Dude Hanging Clothes
  • Solidly Built Wardrobe – Narrow
  • Mirror Wardrobe – Narrow
  • Solidly Built Wardrobe – Wide

Water Features

Rancher's Water Feature Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Rancher’s Water Feature

Doors

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Doors
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Crossbuck Sliding Barn Door
  • Crossbuck Double Barn Door
  • Crossbuck Ranch Door
  • Crossbuck Double Door
  • Crossbuck Four Door Entrance
  • Iron Works Sliding Single Door
  • Rustic Wood Archway
  • Crossbuck Sliding Door

Windows

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Windows
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Rancher’s Dream Window
  • Big and Prairie Window
  • Modern Ranch Life Single Window
  • Vertical Stall Window
  • Country Rustic Tall Window
  • Golden Hour Ranch Window
  • Hay There! Shuttered Window
  • Modern Ranch Life Narrow Window
  • Country Rustic Accent Window
  • Modern Ranch Life Double Window
  • Picture Perfect Ranch Window
  • Wide Stall Window
  • Modern Ranch Life High Peak Window

Stairs

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Stairs
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Rustic Ranch Stairs

Floor & Ceiling Patterns

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Floor & Ceiling Patterns
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Every Brick in its Place
  • Worn but Well Loved Brick
  • Overcast Over Your Head
  • Raise the Rafters
  • Working Hard (wood)

Terrain Tools

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Terrain Tools
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Waterhole Western Wheatgrass
  • High Noon Western Wheatgrass
  • Dried Horse Wallow
  • Ol’ Dusty Trail

Wall Patterns

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Wall Patterns
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Rustic Trim
  • Ranch Masonry
  • Horizontal Planking
  • Rustic Horizontal Planking
  • Chipped Vertical Planking
  • Natural Vertical Planking
  • Rustic Vertical Planking
  • Timber! Sliding
  • Log Sliding
  • Lived-In Horizontal Planking
  • Living-In Vertical Planking

Fences

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Fences
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Paddock Fencing
  • Timber! Log Fencing
  • Sturdy Ranch Fencing
  • Stable Stall Fence

Outdoor Plants

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Outdoor Plants
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Tall Grass (Dry)
  • Tall Grass
  • Horseshoe Topiary
  • Canyon Wild Flowers
  • Boulder and Friends
  • Dead Mesquite Tree
  • Wild Ebony Tree
  • Wild Mesquite Tree

Foundations

Sturdy Ranch Foundation in Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Sturdy Ranch Foundation

Sims 4 Horse Ranch CAS Items

Aside from Build Mode, players can test out the many outfits of Create a Sim, which can be customized at any point in the game.

Infant CAS Items

Toddler Horse Onesie in Sims 4 Horse Ranch
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • Infant Full Body Outfit

Toddler CAS Items

Toddler Cowboy Outfit in Sims 4 Horse Ranch
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • 1 Top
  • 1 Full Body
  • 1 Bottom
  • 1 Shoes

Child CAS Items

Child Horse Ranch CAS Items
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • 3 Tops
  • 3 Bottoms
  • 1 Shoes
  • 4 Hairstyles
  • 2 Hats

Teen/Adult/Elder CAS Items

Ranch Wrangler Outfit in Sims 4 Horse Ranch
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • 37 Tops
  • 10 Full Body
  • 11 Bottoms
  • 5 Shoes
  • 10 Hairstyles
  • 6 Hats
  • 6 Accessories
  • Rodeo Nights Styled Look
  • Boomtown Maverick Styled Look
  • Smokin’ Ranch Hand Styled Look
  • Ranch Wrangler Styled Look
  • Rein ‘Em In Styled Look
  • Real Deal Wrangler Styled Look
  • Country Belle Styled Look

Foal CAS Items

Foal CAS Items in Sims 4 Horse Ranch
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • 4 Hair items
  • 2 Blankets
  • 1 Horn

Horse CAS Items

Horse CAS Items in Sims 4
Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite
  • 23 Hair items
  • 1 Horn
  • 12 Outfits

The Horse Ranch pack exhibits a limited capacity of horse clothing; however, these items include different patterns to provide you with alternative choices.

Teenagers and older stages share the same outfit designs, but the younger generation features its own designated selection for smaller Sims. You can filter the items to browse the masculine and feminine collections or view the entire clothing section by leaving the Tag tab blank.

If you want to get the Iron Works Signage series, you must reach level 10 in all Horse Ranch-related skills. Players can also get medals from the Equestrian Center’s competition and place them on the wall, similar to high school diplomas.

That covers everything you need to know about The Sims 4 Horse Ranch’s items. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to make Nectar.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments