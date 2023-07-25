5 Best Sims 4 Horse Ranch Mods You Need to Download

Sim modders have always been a helpful source for the franchise, as they provide additional resources that can take the game to the next level. You can use these enhancements to provide more realistic cosmetics for Create a Sim and improve base mechanics. So, if you want to test out the newest features of the latest expansion pack, here are the best mods for The Sims 4: Horse Ranch.

Nectar Drinks for Restaurants

Image Source: Maxis Studios via icemunmun CurseForge

Those who have the Dine Out game pack can take advantage of this Nectar Fix mod from CurseForge user icemumun, which lets you access Nectar drinks for your restaurant’s menu. That way, players can put those crafted drinks to use, including Grape, Apple, Strawberry, and many more.

It can also provide more Simoleons through its high-valued prices, especially with the Vitality Nectar that harnesses the rare Death Flower.

Western Horse Wall Decor

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Libby_Letters

If you want to expand the Horse Ranch’s Decorations section, you can use this mod from Sims Resource user Libby_Letters. The add-on showcases several wooden signs with horse-themed artwork, such as a horseshoe, a running stallion, and a naturistic scene.

You can even take it a step further by downloading the Western Doormats, welcoming in all the guests of Chestnut Ridge.

Autonomous Gardening

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

As a rancher, you can set up a garden to grow crops for animals and create recipes for the Nectar maker. However, the job can sometimes be demanding with upkeep, and your Sim may not rise to the task with the basic commands. Fortunately, LittleMsSam’s mod can come in handy, as it makes plant lover Sims autonomously water, evolve, spray, weed out, and harvest the homestead’s greenery.

In return, players won’t have to worry as much about gardening, getting you more money for the ranch and additional time for horse training.

Animal Free Range

Image Source: Maxis Studios via lot51

To get the ultimate farming experience, you can download lot51’s Free Range mod, an enhancement that allows Cottage Living’s cows and llamas to roam openly. The base version of these animals is relatively limited in movement, given that they can only walk within their barn’s radius, but now they can have more features thanks to this add-on.

By the end of the day, the livestock will return to their designated area, where they can hang out with other ranch animals, like horses, goats, foals, and sheep.

The Ranch Collection

Image Source: Maxis Studios via k8edid

CurseForge member k8edid showcases a wide variety of content, from bedroom decorations to adorable toddler rooms. The Ranch Master Bed mod exhibits a mixture of modern and rustic materials that are perfect for cowboys and cowgirls, including a more realistic design for Comfort items.

The Ranch Laundry pack is another popular add-on that can enhance washrooms, primarily for those who have the Laundry Day Stuff pack. You can also browse the user’s entire collection via the CurseForge page to view other decorations for your living room, nursery, and kitchen.

Since the Horse Ranch pack is fairly new, you can anticipate more mods over time, and we’ll be sure to update this list once they arrive.

Now that you’ve seen the best mods for the Horse Ranch expansion pack, you can learn more about the DLC with our all Build Mode and CAS items guide. You can also explore the relevant links below to view even more Sims 4 content.