How to Get Horse Manure & Fertilize Plants in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

If you enjoy The Sims 4’s gardening gameplay, you can utilize the Horse Ranch’s newest resource to improve the quality of your plants. It can also help speed up the process by evolving your vegetation and fruit much quicker, using a greenskeeper’s technique. So, to help you get this product, we’ll show you where to find horse manure in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, along with instructions on the fertilization procedure.

Where to Get Horse Manure in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Players can only obtain manure after their horses relieve themselves. This product is not available at any store in Chestnut Ridge, so you must wait until this event happens (which occurs quite a lot) and then look around your home to store it in your inventory.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

You can also drag the manure to your Sim to place it in their equipment or use a Ranch Hand to get it automatically. Once you’ve interacted with the droppings, they will change into a fertilizer bag, and you can either choose to sell or use them for your gardening.

Horse manure will never go bad in your inventory, as they do not feature an exploration date like most objects.

How to Use Horse Manure in Sims 4: Horse Ranch

To use horse manure for fertilizing, select a plant from your garden and press the ‘Fertilize…’ option. But, if you don’t see this interaction available, you must reach Gardening Level 3 to unlock it.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

You can expect three types of horse manure: Poor, Normal, and Outstanding. Each of these qualities will depend on the horse’s overall state, so players must take care of them consistently to produce better results. Outstanding Quality Horse Manure is the best fertilizer, given that it can accelerate the growing procedure and improve its quality.

Other than that, you can sell the droppings directly from your inventory or store them in a chest for a later time.

That covers everything you need to know about horse manure in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more content, including whether or not unicorns are included in the pack.