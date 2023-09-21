Where to Get Nova Galactic Ship Parts in Starfield

Designing and building your dream ship is one of the most unique selling points in Bethesda Game Studios’ celestial RPG, and while purchasing new modules is a breeze, finding the right parts can be a little more complex. Interestingly, Nova Galactic ship parts are some of the best you can find in the game. So, if you’re on the hunt for where to buy Nova Galactic ship parts in Starfield, let us lend a hand.

How to Get Nova Galactic Ship Parts in Starfield

In short, there are two locations where you can purchase Nova Galactic ship parts. You’ll need to speak to the Ship Services Technician in either New Atlantis on planet Jemison or New Homestead on Titan. We’ll run you through how to find both below.

Buying Them in New Atlantis on Planet Jemison

You’ll find New Atlantis on the Planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system, which is southeast of the Sol system.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve zeroed in on Jemison, you’re going to want to fast-travel to the New Atlantis zone, which is right next to the spaceship landing zone.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Nearby where your ship lands, you’ll find the Ship Services Technician. Speak with him and select the dialogue option [I’d like to view and modify my ships].

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Next, when you’re at the ship overview menu screen, press the X button to go into the ship builder menu.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

When your cursor is not hovering over any part of your ship, press the A button to open up the ship parts menu.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

From here, you’ll be able to purchase new Nova Galactic Ship parts for your ship; as long as you have the spare Credits, of course.

Buying Them in New Homestead on Titan

The exact location of New Homestead is on Titan, which is a moon orbiting Saturn in the Sol system.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve fast-traveled to New Homestead, speak to the Ship Services Technician who is nearby to the landing pad. Choose the dialogue option [I’d like to view and modify my ships].

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once at the ship overview menu, press the X button to open the ship builder menu.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Make sure your cursor is not hovering over any part of the ship, and then press the A button. This will open up the ship parts menu.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

From here, you’ll be able to buy Nova Galactic Parts for your ship, provided you have enough Credits.

What Makes Nova Galactic Ship Parts So Special?

Essentially, Nova Galactic was the first ship manufacturing company in Starfield’s lore, and they were popular in the 2100’s. However, once Earth was destroyed in 2203, the Nova Galactic corporation went out of business and was replaced by a myriad of other ship building companies like Stroud-Eklund, Dogstar, Deep Core, and Ballistic Solutions Inc.

In short, they’re considered to be a vintage brand as they’re no longer manufactured anymore, and many aficionados believe them to be one of the best and the most reliable brands in the game.

So, there you go, folks. That’s everything you need to know about where to buy Nova Galactic ship parts in Starfield. For more, here’s what we think the best reactor in the game is and how to get the Revenant rifle. As always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.