What Year Does Starfield Take Place? Answered

A long time in the future, in a galaxy far far away.

Bethesda’s Starfield has been a hugely anticipated title for some time, promising players the ability to forge their own story in a futuristic galaxy with a huge number of planets, species and civilizations. But when does it take place, exactly?

When Is Starfield Set?

Starfield is set in the year 2,330, putting it 307 years in the future.

For context, 307 years in the other direction would take us to 1716, when the United States of America didn’t exist and George I was King of England. The gist here is that it’s a long way into the future.

Naturally, the futuristic setting lets players have access to technologies, ships and weapons that fit with the space exploration theme and sci-fi setting.

There’s more to it than that though, with the year it’s set being important to the game’s lore and plot too. The multiple Factions available in Starfield, like UC Vanguard and Constellation, have a history of war and friction.

Specifically, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective were engaged in a lengthy and costly battle over territory and influence in the Settled Systems. This war only ended in 2,310 – 20 years prior to the game’s setting.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

As a result, player’s Spacefarer is thrown into a galaxy that’s tense and hanging to peace by a thread. It’s a political situation the player has to navigate as they explore, considering which Faction they want to join and which decisions they make (because goodness knows there’ll be consequences).

That’s everything to know on the year Starfield is set in. For everything else Bethesda’s 2023 title, including all ship controls and the best traits, stay with us right here.