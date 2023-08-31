What is the Max Level Cap in Starfield? Answered

Starfield is shaping up to not only be Bethesda’s most impressive and most ambitious title to date, but the biggest sci-fi RPG game in the industry. The game’s scale of exploration will feel nearly-infinite, and apparently the same will be said for the always-insatiable experience grind. If Bethesda’s previous titles are anything to go on, the level grind in Starfield will be absolutely cosmic. If you’re wondering just how far it’ll go, here is our quick and handy guide for what the max level cap is in Starfield.

Starfield Max Level Cap, Explained

As far as we’re aware, there is no max level cap in Starfield, but you will get an achievement for reaching level 100.

While other RPGs in the industry may prefer more structure when it comes to leveling, Bethesda has long since touted allowing players to grind their characters as infinitely as possible, be it as an axe-wielding Dragonborn or a mysterious Lone Wanderer of the wastes. Todd Howard and Pete Hines have confirmed since the initial Starfield Direct showcase that leveling in Starfield will be as open-ended as their predecessors. They’ve also never declared an actual number where a cap would happen. For all we know, data mining could reveal one but it could very well be set so astronomically high that it won’t even matter.

Image Source: Bethesda

To get some perspective, if the official achievement list is anything to go on, there is one for reaching Level 100 (“Reach For the Stars”). Also, to completely max out the game’s skill trees, players will reportedly have to reach at least a few hundred levels or so. Even then, there’s no apparent cut-off point that players will face, and their journey through the stars may very well yield a delightfully infinite grind.

That also means that, similar in particular to Fallout 4’s mechanics, there will be a level-scaling system for enemies throughout the game, so as your character grows more powerful, so too do the foes you face, keeping the challenge consistent throughout your playthrough.

That concludes our guide for what the max level cap is in Starfield. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think about there essentially being no level cap in the game. Do you like an infinite grind?

