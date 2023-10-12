Starfield Players Wager the Best Planets for XP Farming

Starfield has since proven itself to be the most exceptional, open-world space RPG game to date, with a literal galaxy full of nearly 2,000 planets for players to discover and explore. As you grav jump from one star system to another, you never know what to expect upon landing in a new alien world. Some turn out to be quiet and desolate with only a few resources to pick up, while others boast various biomes full of life and plenty of secrets. The game’s ever-growing community has taken it upon themselves to seek out the most memorable planets in the galaxy, for one reason or another, and lately it’s been for the XP grind.

Unlike other RPG games, Starfield’s leveling system doesn’t actually have a foreseeable endpoint. This means that you can literally farm XP to your heart’s content, and continue to level up with no indicative cap to halt your progress. The final leveling-related achievement in the game is at Level 100, but that’s nowhere near where you can and should stop. There are a variety of methods for bolstering an efficient XP grind, but one of the most classic ones that people are noticeably jumping aboard for is essentially “wildlife XP”. That is, finding a temperate planet rich with flora and fauna, and making sure you have plenty of munitions for the occasion.

Image Source: Canatee via Reddit

Various players have been taking to Reddit recently to show their findings of the “best” planets for grinding that fauna-based XP. Earlier today, one who goes by ‘Canatee’ shared a clip of their experience on the planet Schrodinger III in the Schrodinger System. Popping a squat atop their ship after landing, they popped some shots on some nearby wildlife, racking up hundreds of XP in mere seconds without even having to leave the landing area. That’s of course not even counting all the infamous cat-like creatures wandering the trees beyond.

Just a few hours later, another player who goes by ‘1Bot2BotRedBotBluBot’ followed suit with a clip of their own uncovered XP jackpot on the planet Celebrai II in the Celebrai System. Advising players to land in a ‘Savanna’ biome area, they showed a giant herd of Flocking Roundshell Grazers and went to town, gaining hundreds of XP in the process. Any planet with countless flocking herds of creatures is a prime opportunity for getting a few levels under your spacesuit belt, even if it can dry up your ammo boxes in the process. It’s by far the simplest method there is, without having to go through the multiple steps of a quest. To make it even better, you can top it off by completing a survey of the planet for even more XP, and of course selling the surveys themselves for thousands of credits a piece.

