A Starfield Player Has Already Surveyed All the Planets in the Game

Much akin to past titles, Bethesda Game Studios’ galaxy-spanning RPG offers players plenty of activities to engage with. From swashbuckling space pirate to intergalactic bounty hunter to cosmic smuggler, there’s so much to do in Starfield it’s enough to make your head spin. And that’s without mentioning the five major factions in the game, with each one boasting their own distinct questlines. Nevertheless, one incredibly patient Starfield player has gone off the beaten path and done the seemingly impossible: they’ve managed to fully survey every possible planet in the game. We’ll let that sink in for a second.

In essence, this is a monumental task as fully surveying one planet to 100% completion typically takes around three or four hours to do. Not only does a player have to visit every biome on a planet to achieve that exhaustive process, but it’s also heavily reliant on RNG as well due to the randomly generated nature of planet exploration. Outside of gas giants, which take approximately five seconds to fully survey, netting a 100% survey completion can take a lot of time and patience.

Image Source: DoomZero via Reddit

Specifically, Reddit user DoomZero has fully surveyed 1,694 planets in Starfield, and according to their estimates, it’s taken them around 180 hours to do this challenge. With some quick math, that equals over a staggering nine planets per hour. How did they do it so fast? Well, we imagine that those aforementioned gas giants skewed the numbers in a big way as you can achieve a 100% scan of them almost instantly, as long as you’re in orbit around said planet.

In addition, another tip that was shared in the thread is the fact that killing lifeforms on a planet’s surface automatically surveys them, so you don’t need to use your hand scanner. In other words, your gun can serve as your hand scanner, which is oddly symbolic in a way.

Still, this is an amazing achievement as Starfield has only been out for around a month now, so managing to nab full scans of every possible planet is mindbogglingly impressive. Heck, most folks would probably find the challenge a bit too boring and monotonous to see to completion. As a result, we doth our cap to DoomZero for genuinely going where no man has gone before.