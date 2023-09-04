What to Do on Gas Giants in Starfield, Explained

Exploring the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios’ cosmic RPG is a big part of the game’s appeal, and while there are plenty of alien lifeforms to discover, it’s fair to say that the experience tries to lean into believable realism when it can. Case in point: Out of the 1,000 planets on offer, only 10 percent sustain life. But what if you want to visit the gas giants in Starfield like, say, Jupiter or Saturn? Is there anything you can do there?

What Can You Do on Gas Giants in Starfield?

Unfortunately, much like in real life, you can’t land on gas giants and explore them like other planets in Starfield as they don’t possess terrestrial terrain. Instead, they’re made up of gases, hence their name.

As a result, you can only scan gas giants by orbiting them, bringing up your star map, and holding LB. Unlike other planets, where you usually have to scan all its flora and fauna before you net yourself a 100 percent survey, you’ll just to need to scan them once to snag yourself 50 XP. Easy as pie!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

The plus side? Once you’ve scanned a gas giant, you’ll receive some survey data, which you can either sell to traders for the hefty sum of 618 creds or to Vladimir on The Eye for 1,147 creds.

Outside of scanning them, however, there’s not much you can do with gas giants apart from orbit them in your spaceship. Perhaps in future DLC, Bethesda may introduce a way of interacting more meaningfully with gas giants. But for now, they’re largely lifeless objects that you can scan and grav jump to in the game.

So, there you have it, folks. That's everything you need to know about gas giants in Starfield.