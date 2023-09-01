As you journey across the stars, you’ll pick up enough knick-knacks and doohickeys to fill up an entire spaceship — and we’re not even kidding. Fortunately, you can sell any valuables to traders or merchants in cities to free up space. But what about Survey Slates? Well, if you’re wondering how to sell Survey Slates in Starfield, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. So, without further delay, let’s get down to business, shall we?

Where to Sell Survey Slates

Theoretically, you can sell Survey Slates at traders like Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City or Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis for 618 Credits a pop, but we’d recommend to not do this. That’s because you can get way more for your Survey Slates if you sell them to Vladimir Saal aboard The Eye.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

If you’re not sure where to find The Eye, it’s a research station that orbits Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system. To get there, you’ll need to fly into orbit above Jemison and then dock and board the station. Basically, once you’re within 500m of The Eye, you can opt to dock by pressing and holding the X button.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Once aboard The Eye, speak to Vladimir Saal and in your dialogue with him, opt to say “I’ve got some survey data for you.” If you’ve not met this member of Constellation before, you may need to carry out a few tasks before you can start selling your Survey Slates to him. Instead of a measly 618 Credits, though, you’ll net a whopping 1,147 Credits per Slate for your troubles. Cha-ching!

How to Get Survey Slates

In order to get your mitts on Survey Slates in Starfield, you’re going to need to explore a planet and survey it until it’s 100% complete.

To find out how much a planet has been surveyed, take a look at the planet in the game’s star map and in the top-right you’ll see a progress bar revealing the specific planet’s survey progression. Once you’ve achieved a 100% survey, you’ll receive a Survey Slate for that particular planet.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

For those who’re unsure how to survey a planet, you’ll need to use your hand scanner to scan all of the lifeforms, plants, and resources. This may mean you’ll have to revisit the planet at nighttime or land in different biomes to get that 100% completion. Really, it can be quite time-consuming, but it’s worth it for that extra cash, right?

So, there you have it, folks. That’s everything you need to know about how to sell Survey Slates in Starfield. For more, here’s how to target engines and whether you should join the Vanguard.