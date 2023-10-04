Starfield Earth Savior Award: How to Steal It in Breaking the Bank Quest & Where to Sell It

After learning of Kryx’s “legacy” being a GalBank ship, up next is finding its whereabouts on the Siren of the Stars. It just so happens Naeva’s been trying to retrieve a valuable item from the very same ship: the Earth Savior Award, and she wants you to steal it. While optional, if you don’t want to tick off Naeva, we’ll give you the rundown on how to steal the Earth Savior Award during Breaking the Bank in Starfield and where to sell it.

How to Steal Earth Savior Award During Breaking the Bank

To steal the Earth Savior Award in Starfield, dock with the Siren of the Stars, and head inside. Upon entering, you’ll cross paths with Evgeny Rokov, and there is where we’ll start:

Decide whether or not to ask Evgeny about the ES Award. If you’re honest, Evgeny will want a cut for information; otherwise, you’ll be speaking with patrons until one of them tells you about Sheila Holbrooke, who knows where the award is stored. Speak to Sheila Holbrooke. When you speak to Sheila, it doesn’t matter which speech option you choose. In every interaction, whether she realizes it or not, she lets slip the location of the award. Follow the quest marker to Purser’s office. Talk to Chief Purser Murata. If you ask to take a peek at the award, Chief Purser tells you the safe can’t be opened unless you have a claim ID. It just so happens that Sheila Holbrooke has one, so run back to her! Convince Sheila Holbrooke. Hippolyta and Paramour (both are drugs) are super helpful here as they’ll give you a boost to persuasion. I also recommend saving before you attempt to convince Holbrooke to hand over her claim ID.

With the Claim ID in your possession, head back to Purser’s office and take the Earth Savior Award from the safe. It doesn’t count as stealing, so you can simply walk in and take it without causing suspicion.

Where to Sell the Earth Savior Award in Starfield

After completing Breaking the Bank, you’ll have to confront Naeva. If you plan on selling the Earth Savior Award in Starfield, lie to her. This will come at the cost of fewer credits for completing future Crimson Fleet quests, but it’s worth earning an extra 2000+ Credits from selling it yourself.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Now, where you sell the Earth Savior Award is simple. You can sell the ES award at any Trade Authority vendor for 8000 Credits—even more the more points you have in the Commerce skill. There’s actually one on The Key!

And there you have it: how to steal the Earth Savior Award and where to sell it in Starfield. In the end, you get to earn more credits and stick it to one of the most aggravating characters in the Crimson Fleet!