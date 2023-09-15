Starfield: All Shops in The Key

So, you’ve decided to scope out the pirates of the Starfield world, The Crimson Fleet. This is one of the best decisions to make, especially as it gives you access to The Key — a station full of space pirates who are having a laugh and a fight and trying to survive. The Key is full of extremely useful shops, so if you have the credits, The Key has what you need!

Every Crimson Fleet Vendor in The Key

As you head out of the docking bays and into a large area, you will find Jazz, the station’s ship repair expert, and the Reckoner’s Core ahead of you. Head to the right into The Depot to find every shop available in The Key.

The vendors are a surly lot, but they are super helpful if you have some gear acquired by less-than-legit means. Here’s what you can find when you are exploring The Key:

TK’s Tactical Gear

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

As you enter The Depot, you will find TK’s Tactical Gear on your right. TK specializes in metal plated and leather protective gear, including outfits, helmets, suits, and boost packs. He also holds some odds-and-ends like Digipicks.

Weapons Shop

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Heading directly left of TK’s Tactical Gear, you will find the Weapons Shop run by the formidable Aludra. It is best not to get on her bad side, as she has weapons on hand that could blast a hole straight through you. Luckily, she also sells a range of common and rare weapons from a cutlass to modded rifles. There are also mines and grenades of all types and the occasional Digipick available.

General Goods

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

General Goods is next, directly opposite to TK’s. Isra runs the store, and doesn’t exactly pride herself on the job. Don’t bother with small talk, as she has no patience and just wants your credits. She has food items and Resources in stock though, so if you need a bite to eat or some extra Tungsten then she’s the pirate to see.

Zuri’s Essentials

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Head left and you will find Zuri’s Essentials. If it’s hard to find, Zuri will probably have it. Her prices are high but fair considering what she sells is rare and in high demand. She holds highly modded weapons, some half-decent helmets, and less common resources. If you have the credits, she has the gear!

Trade Authority

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The Trade Authority are the place to go if you want to sell hot goods, no questions asked. The well-dressed Radley runs this shop situated opposite Zuri’s Essentials. He isn’t part of the Crimson Fleet, but he doesn’t care who he works with as long as he gets paid. He sells a bit of everything, and buys it all too. So, if you want some ammo and a meat pie in a can or some gear that may or may not have been stolen at some point, Radley is your man.

Clinic

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

As you head around the corner, you will see the Clinic. Here you will get help with any injuries, and you can also purchase Aid items if they have them in stock. Even if you are part of The Crimson Fleet, you won’t get anything for free here. There is also a Pharmaceutical Lab to use if you like mixing your own meds. Samina runs the Clinic and, although she was forced to drop the official title of Doctor, she is still the best you will get at The Key.

The Last Nova Bar

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The Last Nova is The Key’s bar and the best place to go for a good old bar fight. Barman Bog sells the drinks and has some great tales to tell too if you give him the time. Your first drink is free, so go on down and grab a bottle of Bog’s Grog! His specialty drink gives you +20 percent Carry Capacity for 10m and -30 percent O2 Recovery for 10m, so a pretty good trade off if you ask me.

Bog sells every other drink you can imagine at his bar too, so it is definitely worth a visit if you want to stock up on the good stuff.

Now that you know your way around The Key and its shops, make sure you take the time to pay a visit now and again to stock up. You can also find more enlightening guides below to help you explore Starfield with ease.