Starfield Divided Loyalties: Should You Spare or Kill Tomisar in Andreja’s Romance Quest? Explained

Romance is never easy, and even less so in Starfield! As you progress through Andreja’s quest ‘Divided Loyalties’, there will come a point where a difficult decision must be made. Will you convince Andreja to spare or kill Tomisar? In this guide, we will show you what will happen in each instance and which decision is best in Andreja’s final romance quest.

Andreja’s Divided Loyalties Quest, Explained

As you are on your way to completing this quest, you have likely chosen Andreja to be your romantic partner. If this is the case, then you will want to put the right foot forward and avoid losing her interest! ‘Divided Loyalties’ takes you and Andreja on a mission to find her old acquaintances. The two of you search across the stars for clues and evidence until you finally discover who is to blame for all of the suffering they went through.

The final scenes play out at Station UCN-48, a derelict station where Tomisar, a Va’Ruun zealot, is hiding. Andreja is hoping for revenge, but is that the best path for her? Should you let her kill Tomisar, volunteer to do it yourself, or convince her to let him live? The options are laid out below so you can make the right decision.

What Happens if You Spare Tomisar?

Image Source: Bethesda via Starfield

Andreja is out for blood but is killing Tomisar the best course of action? If you do not think so, then you have the option to spare his life, and return home with Andreja.

If you choose to spare Tomisar, he will threaten to tell the Va’Ruun High Council of Andreja’s treachery. Andreja will remind Tomisar that they will also hear of his wrongdoings, and perhaps he should think twice before running to them.

Choosing this option won’t have any effect on your relationship with Andreja. She will be happy enough to be reminded that her family is now in Constellation and that her connection with the Great Serpent has nothing to do with House Va’Ruun.

What Happens if You Kill Tomisar?

Image Source: Bethesda via Starfield

There are two choices concerning killing Tomisar. You can either let Andreja kill him or volunteer to do it for her. Either option is fine as far as Andreja is concerned.

If Andreja kills Tomisar, she feels justice has been served, but she won’t be able to return to the church. At this point, you should reassure her that you will be at her side, instilling her confidence.

If you kill Tomisar for Andreja, she will know justice is served but will wish she had done it herself. You can explain to her that you did it out of love for her, which greatly pleases her.

Choosing either of these options won’t affect your relationship with Andreja. She will happily return with you to the Lodge to speak about your future together. So your choices in this final romance quest with Andreja all have happy endings, except maybe for Tomisar. Whatever you choose, you and Andreja will have the opportunity to continue your romance.

