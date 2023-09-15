How to Fix Andreja Commitment Quest Not Starting in Starfield

You can pretty easily get the Romance option with a companion in Starfield, this isn’t the maximum relationship level needed for the Starcrossed achievement. For that, you need to go a step further into actually making a Commitment to them. You have plenty of options for companions to get close to, but if you pick a certain companion, it might not be that easy; hence why it might feel like it’s taking too long for Andreja to reach the next step to unlock her Commitment quest.

Andreja Relationship Path

Romance

If you’ve been romancing Andreja throughout your playthrough, you’ve likely already reached the Divided Loyalties quest. Depending on how that plays out, Andreja will talk to you again, and you’ll get the [Romance] dialogue option.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

As we said earlier though, that’s not the end of this questline. Also, Andreja is very clear that she wants to be your only one, so you will not be able to Romance anyone else while working through this.

Commitment

If you progress the relationship just a little more, you can select the “How are you feeling about our relationship?” dialogue choice when speaking to her. This will possibly include the [Comittment] option that you’ll need to choose.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

If everything has worked out perfectly, she will accept, but will ask for some time to figure out how that would work in the context of her Va’Runn faith. She is entirely vague on a timeline, and that’s where the problems start.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

How to Unlock Commitment: Andreja Quest

I tried almost everything to get the Talk to Andreja activity to unlock that I knew would lead to the Commitment: Andreja quest. My first idea involved doing a few more quests with her and then doing a few quests without her. I also read somewhere that she needed a month of in-game time, so I kept using a bed for 24 hours repeatedly without any luck.

What finally fixed it was finding a quest that included a moment Andreja liked. This single like kickstarted the game into giving me the necessary next step. This seems to be your only option, as getting to the Romance level happened randomly after completing a few missions. It seems you need to actually give her a little push to get further into the Commitment relationship level.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

This wasn’t exactly perfect, either, even when I got it to happen. When the like triggered by the activity popped, I spoke to Andreja and the game crashed. But I knew this was going to work, at least. I had saved nearby and ran back to the quest person to retrigger the like, but it didn’t happen the second time. I figured out that she needed to actually be nearby for it to trigger.

As annoying as this sounds, double-check that Andreja is very close when talking to any quest person. For me, it was part of the Defensive Measures quest that you find in Akila City by eavesdropping on a conversation near the barracks. However, this also means that if you’ve done everything (or at least all the quests she might care about), you could be locked out of getting this done.

Hopefully, this will help you fix the Andreja commitment quest issues and get you back on the path to getting the Starcrossed achievement. For more Starfield companion quests, you can find those among our links below.