Can You Romance Multiple Characters in Starfield? Answered

The four romanceable crew members can certainly pull at your heartstrings as you continue to improve your relationships throughout your Constellation journey. With these options available, you may wonder: Can you romance multiple characters in Starfield? Here’s everything you need to know before you start living your ultimate bachelor/bachelorette life.

Can You Romance More Than One Person in Starfield?

Although you can flirt with multiple characters simultaneously, you can’t romance or commit to more than one person in Starfield. Suitors like Sarah Morgan can get mad at you if you choose to pursue someone else while in a relationship. It can get even more restrictive once you’ve fully Committed (marriage) to a partner, blocking out any romance-based dialogue options with other companions.

Romancing characters is also somewhat challenging to do since it requires an extended amount of time, so it’s best to focus on one to get into a more intimate relationship. However, if you want to live out your player life, you are free to flirt with everyone, especially during the game’s early stages, without being tied down. These talking points will have the ‘[Flirt]’ tag near them, differing from Romance and Commitment, which can only be unlocked with advanced relationships.

Those who change their mind after they accept the relationship or Commitment can choose to break up with their partner to romance someone else. It can be heartbreaking to watch, but at least you can try another shot at love with the next suitor.

