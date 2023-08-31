Can You Respec in Starfield? Answered

One of the most enjoyable aspects of roleplaying games is the freedom to mold your character how you see fit, and Starfield is no exception. Thing is, if you allocate your points into an RPG’s skill trees and then go on to regret your decision, you may want to rectify your choices by respeccing. So, for those out there who’re wondering whether you can respec in Starfield, here’s everything you need to know.

Is It Possible to Respec in Starfield?

As far as we can tell, there is currently not a clear-cut way to respec your character in Starfield right now. We’ve tried looking high and low for an NPC who can offer us a respeccing service, but so far, no dice.

By comparison, both of Starfield’s immediate predecessors, 2015’s Fallout 4 and 2018’s Fallout 76, didn’t offer any way to respec either. In fact, the only way to respec in both of those titles was by downloading a third-party mod.

Our advice? Make sure to choose your skill points wisely and save your game regularly in case you do regret your decision. If you do, you can always roll back your save and allocate points in a different skill tree.

And on that note, we conclude our guide on whether you can or cannot respec in Starfield.