Should You Agree to Kill Delgado in Starfield Echoes of the Past Quest? Answered

As you infiltrate the Crimson Fleet in Starfield, you will attempt to prove your worth by going on a finding mission. The Crimson Fleet leader, Delgado, is obsessed with finding Kryx’s Legacy, and this leads him to take you and some of his crew down to The Lock to search for clues. You aren’t the only one seeking to officially become part of the Crimson Fleet though, especially with everything The Key has to offer. Another recruit, Mathis Castillo, is also along for the ride, and has an interesting proposition for you! But should you agree to team up with Mathis and kill Delgado?

Should You Team Up with Mathis to Kill Delgado in Starfield? Outcomes Explained

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda

During the Echoes of the Past quest, you team up with Mathis, your fellow Crimson Fleet wannabe. Although he seems to really want to join the Crimson Fleet, he also has a murderous proposition for you. As you explore the abandoned prison together, Mathis asks if you would consider helping him take out Delgado. He brings up this idea a few times and each time you are given a few dialogue options basically ranging from ‘absolutely not’ to ‘let’s do it’.

However, it becomes clear that Mathis has no intention of actually killing Delgado. He has no plan, and he soon backs out of the idea altogether and asks you to forget about it. The only thing your choices affect is what future dialogue options you get with Mathis later. You can never actually tell Delgado that Mathis planned on assassinating him either, which I think is a shame.

So, ultimately it doesn’t matter if you agree to kill Delgado or not in Starfield, as it only leads to some fun interactions between you and Mathis when you get back to The Key. If you need some more help on getting you through Starfield, you can find more guides down below.