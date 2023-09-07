How to Trade With Ships in Starfield

Although you can sell and buy items in various cities in Starfield, you also have the ability to trade with other spaceships in space. Using this feature, you’ll be able to stock up on your supplies without needing to land on any planet!

Starfield Ship Trading Guide

Trading with spaceships is a very simple process. First, you must find a suitable vessel you want to trade with. Next, you need to wait until the Hail option appears near the ship’s name, and then you can hold the A button to confirm. A dialogue box will pop up, and you can select the “Let’s trade” option to open the shop screen.

Like the stores in various cities, the type of objects you can purchase and sell will depend on the ship you are trading with. For example, a settler ship usually brings a lot of resources but does not offer other types of items, such as suits, weapons, or aid supplies.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Do note that spaceships have smaller funds compared to shops on the planets. One of the vessels I contacted only had a measly 2,000 Credits. I recommend buying all goods that catch your eye before you begin selling your items.

Lastly, while most spaceships are more than happy to trade with you, some vessels will not present this option in the dialogue box. For instance, UC warships prefer to keep conversations brief and avoid trading with you.

Be warned that you cannot trade with any ship if you are a pirate or have a bounty on your head. After all, nobody wants to interact with a criminal who may get trigger-happy and raid their vessel.

Now that you know how to trade with spaceships in Starfield, you can continue your journey to find the mysterious pieces of artifact.