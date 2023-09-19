Out of all the many companions you can recruit, Rafael Aguerro is arguably one of the best, especially if you’re into building lots of Outposts. Only thing is, he’s undoubtedly one of the trickier companions to recruit as he can be missed entirely. By virtue of this, you may be wondering how to recruit Rafael Aguerro in Starfield. If so, here are the details so you can add him to your ship’s roster.

***Story Spoilers Below***

Recruiting Rafael Aguerro

To recruit Rafael in Starfield, you’re going to need to have completed the Constellation mission ‘Entangled‘, which takes place in the latter stages of your galaxy-hopping adventures. What starts as a seemingly routine investigation into a mysterious distress signal soon unravels into a complex multiverse-spanning quest.

Players must hop through distortions, override lockdowns, and manoeuver their way through the maze-like Nishina Research Station. All the while, you’ll also be hopping back and forth between two very different realities: one jam-packed with deadly robots and one brimming with Cataxi critters that want to eat your face off.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda

Once you’ve overridden all three lockdowns in the Facilities, Accelerator and Storage Section, and once you’ve disengaged all seven power interlocks near the end of the mission, you’ll be posed with a difficult choice right before you take the artifact: to choose which reality to keep.

The key takeaway here is that you’ll need to choose Rafael’s reality in order to recruit him. If you do not choose Rafael’s reality then you won’t be able to recruit him until New Game Plus.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Once you’ve chosen Rafael’s reality, he’ll thank you and will become your follower. As soon as you return to New Atlantis, you’ll receive a new Activity: to speak to Rafael.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

You’ll find Rafael in The Viewport bar, near the spaceport in New Atlantis. Speak with him there and you’ll be able to recruit him for your ship.

What Skills Does He Offer?

Rafael Aguerro has three distinct skills to offer players:

Rank 1, Outpost Engineering – Can build better Outpost modules and research more modules at research stations.

Rank 2, Starship Engineering – Ship systems have 25% damage protection.

Rank 1, Outpost Management – Players can place more cargo links at their Outposts.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Frankly, Rafael Aguerro is an excellent companion to have if you love building Outposts. That’s because he’s one of the only companions in the game who boasts Outpost Engineering and Outpost Management, which will significantly improve the efficiency and potential build quality of your Outposts.

And that wraps things up for today. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to recruit Rafael Aguerro in Starfield.