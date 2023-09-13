While where you choose to build outposts is largely down to opinion and necessity, there are optimal ways to go about it. After your journey has taken you to several planets, it is immediately obvious that there isn’t any one perfect planet or perfect spot. However, there are better choices among all the available options. If you’re looking to get the most out of them, here are what we think are the best locations to build outposts in Starfield.

Best Locations to Build Outposts in Starfield

Deciding where to put down one of your limited number of outposts should always come down to a few factors you’ll need to consider. Below, we’ll examine the roles resources, elevation, and planet conditions play in your choice.

Key Element Source(s) to Seek Out

Considering element resources when building an outpost is a necessary part of the equation if you intend to get the most out of any location. If you only want to build a terrific base, this part isn’t as necessary, but if you’re looking to maximize the benefits provided by outposts, this can make or break a location.

Iron, aluminum, beryllium, tungsten, and helium-3 are all important elements when it comes to building any outpost. Indeed, depending on your power setup, helium isn’t always required, but you’ll need a steady supply of the rest.

For this reason, your best bet is to find a planet with at least two of these elements, if possible. Thanks to the Cargo Link feature, it’s easy to shift elements from one outpost to another on a single planet. While not crucial for your first outpost, improving at least one rank of the Outpost Engineering skill to craft better extractors will make a big difference.

The Importance of Level Ground

The building mechanics of Starfield are pretty great, and any structure can be modified to fix a disparity in elevation. However, it is best to avoid starting above ground level. If you make a large base, it will only take more time to get to where you need to go if there are lots of stairs involved.

Finding a flat area of terrain to start with will keep things even keel, making the initial building process smoother and, perhaps, saving you precious resources in the short term. This will let you build straight out rather than inadvertently creating unusual fluctuations in your outpost design as the terrain drops off or rises.

Ideal Planet Conditions

If you are looking to build an actual base to inhabit, almost nothing is more important than the environment. Though you might spend all your time inside your comfy outpost, you’ll still have to leave at some point. It can’t hurt to choose a planet that doesn’t feature harmful or extreme weather at regular intervals.

This might slightly clash with my previous suggestion regarding important elements, but you can always rely on the intersystem Cargo Links. The best planets are the settled ones with a big city (minus Mars). One of the best examples is the planet Polvo (Hopetown), which is a nice temperate planet that can make for a great place to set up. In short, keep your eyes peeled when exploring. You may just run across an oasis or two.

If you find a sweet spot that satisfies even two of these conditions, you've found a great building spot for an outpost.