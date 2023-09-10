How to Get the Star Eagle Ship in Starfield

While Starfield has a robust ship customization feature, it helps to start with an already great ship as the foundation. Several questlines end by giving players a ship as a reward, but one of them is especially worthwhile to get as soon as possible. The Star Eagle ship is a nice craft, but it will take a little bit of time to actually earn it.

Starfield Star Eagle Ship Guide

As said, it will take completing the whole questline of the Freestar Rangers in order to earn the ship at the end, which is a total of eight quests. There is a slight downside to the ship, depending on your view, as it will prove to be a target to certain enemies in space.

Joining the Frestar Rangers

If you haven’t already been there, head to the planet Akila in the Cheyenne system and land at Akila City. Within the city at the GalBank location (on the way to the Trade Authority). There will be a crowd gathered outside, including the local leader of the Freestar Rangers, Marshal Blake. A robbery is in progress, but they have hostages, and things have gone wrong.

If you talk to him, you can take it upon yourself to resolve the bank robbery, and he will let you do it. This will start the quest Job Gone Wrong. Regardless of how that quest ends, you will start the next quest, Deputized, and be invited to visit the Freestar Ranger building in Akila City to join the faction.

After speaking to Emma Wilcox, you must complete a random Freestar Ranger Mission to progress the quest. With that done, the proper questline will begin.

All Freestar Ranger Quests

After both of the above quests are done, there are only six quests remaining. In order, they are:

Where Hope is Built

Shadows in Neon

On the Run

Surgical Strike

First to Fight, First to Die

The Hammer Falls

The Hammer Falls Quest

Taking what you know from First to Fight, First to Die, you confront Ron Hope in Hopetown. Whether you accept his bribe or attack him for his crimes, you will be directed back to Akila City to give your report to Marshal Blake. When finished with your report, Blake will compliment your results and give you the option to take the oath to become a full Ranger instead of a Deputy. Accepting means you will be given the Star Eagle ship, new gear, and a Ranger badge.

Star Eagle Ship Stats

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The Star Eagle is only an A-class ship, but it boasts some pretty terrific cargo capacity. You can, of course, customize the ship however you wish through a Ship Services Technician.

With the Star Eagle chosen as your home ship, you are free to use it to explore the galaxy. For more Starfield ship guides to help you fill out your hangar, check out our links below.