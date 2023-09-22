How to Get Luxury Textile in Starfield & What It’s Used For

Even though there are a multitude of resources to be gathered in Starfield, each and every one of them has some sort of unique purpose. While the majority can be found in the opening hours of your journey, others like Luxury Textile can be found as you begin to enter the endgame. As a result, if you’re trying to hunt down Luxury Textile in Starfield, here’s where you’ll want to look.

Where to Purchase Luxury Textile

Thankfully, there are four traders who sell Luxury Textile in the game. So, provided you have the credits, you’ll be able to purchase some from the following locations:

UC Distribution Center in the Commercial District in New Atlantis on Planet Jemison, Alpha Centauri system

Clint de Haven in Clint’s Collectibles on Gagarin, Alpha Centauri system

UC Distribution Center in Cydonia on Mars, Sol system

General Shop in New Homestead on Titan, Sol system

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Do note that if the vendor does not have any in stock, simply wait at a nearby bench or sleep in a nearby bed for 24-36 hours and the trader’s stock should be replenished. Each unit of Luxury Textile has a mass of 1.50 and a value of 55 credits.

Where to Farm Luxury Textile

If you’re looking to obtain Luxury Textile the old fashioned way, you’ll need to grav jump to the Schrodinger system, which is situated southeast of the Kryx system and east of Cheyenne.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once you zero in on the Schrodinger star system, you’ll want to grav jump to the planet Schrodinger III (as highlighted in the image below).

Be warned that the recommended level for this planet is 65, though if you’re a lot lower, you should be fine if you’re careful and well-equipped with weapons and armor. We were level 38 when we explored the planet, and we didn’t run into too many problems.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Next, look for a Mountains biome to land on and explore. When you land, you’re looking for Swarming Foxbats to kill. They look a bit like overgrown squirrels, but they’re quite easy to defeat as they have a fairly low pool of health.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Swarming Foxbats usually travel in groups, so be careful not to get overwhelmed by them. Plus, there are other nasty creatures roaming about on Schrodinger III that are a lot more dangerous, so just be mindful of that.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve defeated a Swarming Foxbat, simply loot its body and you should be able to nab yourself some Luxury Textile. It may not be 100% guaranteed for each kill, but it is a very common drop.

What Is Luxury Textile Used For?

Classed as a Manufactured type of organic resource, Luxury Textile is a rare material used in various crafting recipes, such as furnishings for your Outpost, some weapon mods, and upgrading your equipment.

And with that, we shut the book on our guide on how to get Luxury Textile in Starfield. For more, here’s how to get Indicite Wafers and how to get Sealant. Alternatively, check out the relevant links below for even more tips and tricks.