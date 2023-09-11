How to Get Kepler R Ship in Starfield

The Kepler R is an exceptional vessel you can use to get across multiple systems quickly, thanks to its robust Gravity Drive features. It can also help you carry a significant amount of cargo with enough room for six crew members, safeguarding them with its protective shields. So, if you want to get the Kepler R in Starfield, we’ll show you what steps to take.

Where to Find Kepler R Ship in Starfield

The quest for the Kepler R is after you complete the All That Money Can Buy quest, where you speak to Walter Stroud at the Lodge for the Overdesigned mission. He’ll ask you for help with his R&D team, who are currently developing a shipbuilding project. However, you must rank up your Piloting skill level to use the Kepler R.

How to Unlock the Kepler R

To unlock the ship, you must travel to the Stroud-Eklund Staryard to speak to Jules and complete the following objectives:

Tell Jules: ‘We can build whatever we want with a larger budget. Let’s go with the “kitchen sink” proposal.’

Persuade Jules.

Give positive feedback on the team’s proposals.

Go on a Passenger mission.

Finish a Bounty mission.

Tell Jules: ‘The only fair thing to do is make everyone give up one compromise’ after the market research.

After you persuade Jules for the bigger budget, select any positive talking points with the rest of the team. If you aren’t sure what to choose for Ella Chaudhry, you can pick “Explorers” to satisfy her question. However, it doesn’t impact the storyline in any way. Now, move on to the two quests needed for the project’s data by going to the nearby Mission Board. You must complete one objective with the Bounty tag and another with the Passenger title.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

With the market research complete, return to Jules to establish a compromise between the team, allowing them to speak to Walter about your design. You’ll then trigger an Activity quest that will prompt you to collect your new ship at Narion. The vessel will be stationed outside the structure, and you can dock it to test out your new ride. If you complete the objectives above, you will earn the Kepler R, while other choices can produce another variation.

You can land on a planet or Grav Jump to another star system to make your Kepler R your home ship. You can also add modifications via the Ship Services Technician, improving its performance even further.

Now that you know how to get the Kepler R in Starfield, you can learn about other handy vessels with our Best Ships to Buy guide or explore the relevant links below for more tips and tricks.