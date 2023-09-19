If you're hunting down the worst scum in the galaxy, you need to look the part.

If there’s one thing Starfield doesn’t have a shortage of, it’s gear that’s both stylish and useful, like the Bounty Hunter armor. It can be an absolute pain in the neck to track down though, which is funny considering we’re talking about bounty hunters here. If you’ve been searching all over the galaxy for it, take a break. We’ll show you how to get the Bounty Hunter spacesuit armor in Starfield.

Where to Get the Bounty Hunter Spacesuit Armor in Starfield

Now, there are three ways you can come across the Bounty Hunter spacesuit armor in Starfield: it can drop as loot, be picked up during The Mantis side quest, or purchased at The Key.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

If time is of the essence, we highly suggest obtaining it during The Mantis side quest, assuming you have it. The caveat here is that the quest is randomly picked up from killing spacers. Furthermore, it’s only the armor itself, excluding the helmet.

The tradeoff is you’re guaranteed to get the spacesuit. You’ll find it next to a cot, as you descend further into the Mantis’ lair.

As for The Key, it’s a similar deal, but much more tedious. First off, you’ll have to join the Crimson Fleet and stick with them long enough to gain access to The Depot.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The Depot is a series of small shops, and among them is Zuri’s Essentials. She’s your best shot at getting both the Bounty Hunter spacesuit armor as well as the Bounty Hunter helmet.

If Zuri doesn’t have it, check in with TK’s Tactical Gear and the nearby Trade Authority. Should you come up short, find a spot to sit and wait 48 hours for the vendors to refresh. I took a seat on the couch at the Trade Authority and made my rounds between each vendor until it showed up.

And that’s how to get the Bounty Hunter armor in Starfield. It really comes down to which RNG you’d rather deal with: refreshing vendors or hoping you loot the quest item for The Mantis. For more related content, check out our Starfield review!