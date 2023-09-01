How to Fix Early Access Not Working in Starfield

If you pre-ordered the Premium Edition for Starfield, you should be able to jump into the game on Sept. 1. However, some players are reporting that the game isn’t launching for them, and with a game as hotly anticipated as this one, it’s just impossible to stay calm. Here’s how to fix the early access launch failure for Starfield.

How to Fix Starfield’s “You Are Too Early” Issue

Despite getting the Premium Edition upgrade for Starfield, it’s possible that your purchase might not be getting registered on your Xbox or Windows 10 device. There are a couple of ways to get around this error, as listed below:

By uninstalling and reinstalling your premium content

By doing a full system restart

By checking your internet connection and trying again

Before you completely uninstall and reinstall the game, make sure to check your internet connection first. Once you’re connected to the internet, try launching the game again to force it to check your system clock.

If that doesn’t work, your next order of business is to do a full system reboot. Whether you’re on Xbox or PC, restart your system completely, then try to launch the game again.

Finally, your best bet is to completely uninstall the game, then reinstall and try again. Players have reported that this method worked for most of them, and there seemed to be an issue with their premium content getting registered. Uninstalling and reinstalling the game should resolve this error for you.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix the early access launch issues for Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.