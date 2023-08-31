How to Redeem Starfield Preorder Bonus DLC

Bethesda Game Studios’ cosmic looter-shooter RPG has finally launched, and like many modern titles these days, there’s plenty of preorder DLC to get your mitts on. While the process can be straightforward, there can occasionally be some finicky hiccups that crop up. So, for those wondering how to redeem Starfield’s preorder bonus DLC, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Redeeming Starfield’s Preorder DLC

First of all, the method in which you redeem your DLC varies depending on how you purchased the game.

Physical Copies

For physical copies of Starfield, you should have been given a code by the retailer. If so, simply follow these steps:

Your preorder DLC code should be found in either the game’s case, via an email, or on your till receipt. Head to the Microsoft Store on your Xbox and select the ‘Use Code’ option. Carefully enter the code that’s displayed into the text box on the Microsoft Store. Confirm that you want to redeem the preorder bonus for Starfield.

Digital Copies

If you purchased a digital version of the game, your Xbox should automatically download your bonus DLC. However, if you’re unsure, feel free to follow these steps in order to check whether it’s been redeemed:

With the game installed, press the ‘Menu’ button over the Starfield tile on your Xbox dashboard. From here, select ‘Manage game and add-ons’. Next, select Starfield, and this will bring up your add-ons. If your ‘Starfield: Old Mars Skin Pack’ or ‘Starfield: Premium Edition Content’ is in your add-ons, but they’re not installed, go ahead and install them now. To do so, select them and choose to install them.

Accessing Starfield’s Preorder DLC

From our experience, when we first loaded up our game, we found the preorder bonus items for the ‘Starfield: Old Mars Skin Pack’ already included in our inventory. This comprised of the following:

Deep Mining Suit

Tunnel Mining Pack

Deep Mining Space Helmet

Miner Utility Outfit

In regards to the digital soundtrack and art book, we believe that these will be separate items that will be downloadable via an app. As soon as we learn more, we’ll make sure to update this page.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to redeem Starfield’s preorder bonus DLC. For more, feel free to browse our related content below. And for everything else, stick with us here at Twinfinite.