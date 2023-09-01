One of the many signature features in Bethesda Game Studios’ open-world titles is the ability to change viewpoints on the fly, giving the player that extra level of freedom. Starfield, of course, is no different. So, if you’re wondering how to change between first and third-person view in Starfield, we’ve got your back. Below, we’ll detail how to do just that. Let’s jump straight into it!

Changing Between First and Third-Person View in Starfield

To cut a long story short: all you need to do to change your perspective in Starfield is to press the View button, which is the one that is situated on the lower left side below the main Xbox button, signified by two rectangular shapes.

Meanwhile, over on PC, simply press the F key to switch perspectives.

Pressing the View button or the F key switches between first-person, third-person (close), and third-person (far away).

Which Perspective Is Better?

Honestly, the choice really boils down to personal preference, though if we had to choose, we’d opt for the first-person perspective every time. That’s because first-person is arguably the most immersive way to experience Starfield.

That being said, third-person gives the game a more cinematic look, and you’re able to see your character’s armor with ease. This might prove useful to those who care a lot about their avatar’s aesthetic.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to change between first and third-person view in Starfield.