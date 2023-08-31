Is There a Difficulty Achievement & Trophy in Starfield? Answered

With the official release of Bethesda’s epic sci-fi RPG Starfield now on the horizon, players everywhere are beyond excited to dive into every aspect of the game, including the always-coveted trophy/achievement list. Given the sheer size of Starfield, there will undoubtedly be dozens upon dozens of them to claim, and given Bethesda’s track record, there’s of course the question if they plan to once again include the infamous difficulty trophy/achievement. If you’re wondering whether that’ll be the case, here is our quick and handy guide that answers if there is a difficulty achievement/trophy in Starfield.

Does Starfield Have a Difficulty Achievement & Trophy in the Game?

By now, Bethesda is quite well-known for putting at least one hard-earned trophy/achievement in many of its biggest titles. Skyrim had ‘Legendary’ mode, while Fallout 4 had ‘Survival’ mode, both which were added post-launch into their respective games, along with a trophy/achievement for completing the game on those intense difficulty settings.

Based on that, it’s an understandable question of whether they plan on doing the same with Starfield, even with its far more expansive scale and unique gameplay. There is no word right now if they will even include such a high difficulty setting in the game, either at launch or post-launch.

Regardless of whether they will add one or not, it is confirmed at this juncture that there will NOT be a difficulty trophy/achievement for Starfield, in terms of completing the game’s main campaign start to finish on the highest difficulty.

What Difficulty Settings Does Starfield Have & How to Change Them?

Image Source: Bethesda

As for the “difficulty slider” that Starfield will actually have, it’s safe to say that given the settings in Bethesda’s past titles, the format will include something like the following: two easier difficulties for those more focused on the story and less on combat, a normal/default one for those who want a balanced experience, and at least one or two harder difficulties for those who want an interstellar challenge.

Again, given that the ‘Legendary’ and ‘Survival’ difficulties added to Skyrim and Fallout 4 respectively were added post-launch, there’s no definite answer yet if a special high difficulty will also come to Starfield at some point.

As for how to change the difficulty settings in-game, we caught only a brief glimpse of what looked like ‘System Settings’ during the Starfield Direct Showcase. As with previous Bethesda titles, you’ll be able to adjust the difficulty at any time during the game. The system config choices will likely be: Gameplay, Controls, Display, and Audio. You should find the game’s difficulty slider under ‘Gameplay’, and adjust it as you wish.

That concludes our guide for whether there is a difficulty trophy & achievement in Starfield. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you wish there would be a difficulty trophy in the game.

