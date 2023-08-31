All Hairstyles & Facial Hair in Starfield

Just like in past Bethesda games, Starfield gives you the ability to create your own custom character before you go gallivanting off in space. This game has a pretty impressive character creator, full of cosmetic options to play around with to help you create a truly unique avatar. With all that out of the way, here are all of the available hairstyle and facial hair options available in Starfield.

All Hairstyle Options in Starfield

There are a total of 46 hairstyle options to choose from in Starfield. This includes both masculine and feminine styles, which can be used on any body types in the game. We’ve included screenshots of every hairstyle option in the gallery down below for your perusal:

All Facial Hair Options in Starfield

There are a total of 22 facial hair options available to choose from in Starfield. Similar to the hairstyle options, all of these are applicable to any body type you choose for your character. You can check out all of the options in the screenshots down below:

The good news is that even after you’ve created your character and started the game proper, you’ll still be able to adjust your character’s appearance later on. All you need to do is head into any Enhance Studio in the game, and pay a small fee to change your appearance.

Enhance Studios can be located in all major cities and towns across the galaxy.

And those are all of the hairstyles and facial hair options in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.