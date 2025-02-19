Forgot password
Official Zenkai Warriors Trello
Image by Zenkai Warrior
Roblox

Official Zenkai Warriors Trello and Discord

Two Zenaki Warriors community channels for the ultimate character-build and much more
Image of Igor Mihaljević
Igor Mihaljević
|

Published: Feb 19, 2025 09:10 am

Zenkai Warriors is an immersive, open-world combat video game with a strong community featured on the Trello board and Discord server, providing all the info you need for the ultimate martial adventure. Whether you strive to climb to the top alongside trusted allies or as a lone fighter, the official Zenkai Warriors Trello and Discord channels give you the best odds right from the get-go. 

Zenkai Warriors Trello & Discord Guide

Zenkai Warriors Discord
Screenshot by Twinfinite

For all of you wannabe warriors, here are the links to both major Zenkai Warriors community channels:

Zenkai Warriors Discord: Your social DOJO and much more 

Unfortunately, fresh Zenkai Warriors codes are not available on Discord at the moment, however, the vibrant community has a lot of additional information to offer. From sneak peeks, FAQs, and polls to social media and giveaways, the Zenaki Warriors Discord server is a place to be, especially for novice players. Hey, who wouldn’t want a Mecha part of choice for free as part of one of many giveaways? 

Zenkai Warriors Trello: An excellent compendium made for beginners 

On the other hand, the Trello Zenkai Warriors board is more focused on game mechanics and serves as a comprehensive guide for future badass Zenkai Warriors. If you want to know how much combat XP Ki Bandits are worth, where they spawn, how frequently, and what skills are the most effective against particular enemies, the Trello board holds all the answers. Once there, this is a list of all the in-game features and info you can sink your teeth into:  

  • Basic information about the game
  • Races
  • Accessories
  • Weapons
  • Skills
  • Bosses
  • Game passes
  • NPCs
  • Enemies
  • Spawn points

This concludes my official Zenkai Warriors Trello and Discord guide. If you are a true rookie or just want to claim every edge possible, check out our Roblox codes for other games.

