Units Battlegrounds Codes (August 2024)

After some Units Battlegrounds codes? This Roblox experience from Kemuro12 is a spin on the beloved tower defense genre with plenty of waves of enemies to defeat – and some intense raid bosses, too. If you’re a novice or hardcore player alike, codes are plentiful for extra boosts.

All Units Battlegrounds Codes

Units Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

1000likes : $1k

: $1k 2000likes : $1.5k

: $1.5k 2500likes : $2k

: $2k 1k_online : 160 Gems

: 160 Gems KraoESP_YT: 100 Gems

Units Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

250likes: $800

discord: $500

elven_forest: $1k

ty_owner: $100

500likes

i_hate_dupe

How to Use Codes in Units Battlegrounds

Load into Units Battlegrounds by going through the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, tap the ABX icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Redeem button.

Check the difference in your resource balance on the left of the screen to see how much you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Units Battlegrounds Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Units Battlegrounds Discord server. Once you’ve joined via that link, you don’t even need to verify your account via Bloxlink to get access to all of the channels. Instead, you should head directly to the dedicated Codes channel, which lists codes both active and expired. There’s also a Guilded group to join, which could host codes down the line as well.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Units Battlegrounds. We’ll manually check for new codes, adding them to our list and taking out expired ones. That’ll save you the hassle of scanning for codes yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation here is that your code has expired. This is very common in Units Battlegrounds, where codes only last for a short period of time. The only workaround is to be sure you always claim each code as soon as you spot it. Otherwise, you could miss out.

Also, double-check that you’ve typed the code in to exactly resemble how it’s displayed on our list. Roblox codes often mix capital letters, numbers, and special characters – and even the slightest typo will stop the code from working. In fact, it’s easiest to just copy-paste codes from our list.

