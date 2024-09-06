Swordmaster Simulator Codes – ARMOR (September 2024)

Are you after some Swordmaster Simulator codes? This Roblox game from Peak Entertainment! is all about collecting the best weapons possible, leveling up by fighting enemies and gradually upgrading your equipment. Fortunately, you can ease some of the early-game grind by using the codes just below.

All Swordmaster Simulator Codes

Swordmaster Simulator Codes (Working)

DUNGEONCRAWLER : Crit I Potion

: Crit I Potion LAUNCHCODE : Coins I Potion

: Coins I Potion DELAY : Crit I Charm

: Crit I Charm UPD1: 7k Gems

Swordmaster Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Swordmaster Simulator

Fortunately, the code redemption process in Swordmaster Simulator is very easy. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Swordmaster Simulator via the Roblox game page.

Play through the tutorial until you’re up to the quest requiring you to travel to the forest.

Press the shopping cart icon, then the blue @ sign at the top, and then Codes in the Community tab.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit Use.

Check your inventory by clicking the bag icon to see what you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Swordmaster Simulator Codes?

The easiest way to find more coupons is by joining the Swordmaster Simulator Discord server. When you’ve joined, click on the FAQ channel to find one entry that’s constantly updated to list the current codes. You can also follow the game’s primary dev, J4ged, on X for the promise of other codes.

We’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Swordmaster Simulator. We’ll do the busy work and update this guide when we spot more codes, saving you the hassle of scouring online for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code in question has expired. Luckily, codes in Swordmaster Simulator seem to last for quite a long time, but Roblox games are erratic and codes can expire without warning. The only way to avoid this annoying situation is to redeem each code the instant you spot it.

Other than that, be sure that you’re inputting the code exactly as seen on our list. Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters. Even one small typo will result in an error message, so copy-pasting will avoid that issue entirely.

