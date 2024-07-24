Super Muscle Simulator Codes – Are There Any? (July 2024)

Want to get strong? If so, be sure to redeem any and all Super Muscle Simulator codes for this extensive upgrade-based Roblox experience. If you’re lifting dumbells for the first time, it’s a great way of getting a head-start with some free boosts.

Recommended Videos

All Super Muscle Simulator Codes

Super Muscle Simulator Codes (Working)

No working Super Muscle Simulator codes.

Super Muscle Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Super Muscle Simulator

At the time of writing, there isn’t a code redemption mechanic in Super Muscle Simulator. As such, there are no concrete instructions on how to make use of any codes that may appear down the line. Until this changes, our instructions below are an estimate based on how other Roblox games handle codes.

Load into Super Muscle Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the Shop icon denoted by a basket.

Scroll down to the very bottom until you see a Codes section (which isn’t there yet).

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Super Muscle Simulator Codes?

While there aren’t any coupons for Super Muscle Simulator just yet, there are a good few sources worth checking. First and foremost is the game’s Discord server, which is the best place to learn more about the game from the devs and chat with other players. We’d recommend keeping an eye on the ‘announcements’ channel, which could herald codes alongside updates and patch notes.

Alongside that, there’s an X page and Roblox group to join, both of which could host codes down the line. You should also bookmark this page and check in each time you play Super Muscle Simulator, because we’ll scour the net for coupons and update our list accordingly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Simply put, coupons won’t work in Super Muscle Simulator because the game doesn’t have a redemption mechanic yet. Any codes you see online are sadly fakes and won’t do anything if you try to use them.

Of course, if codes do arrive you’ll want to avoid the usual pitfalls that come with them. That includes pasting the codes directly from our list to avoid any formatting trouble, and ensuring the code hasn’t already expired by the time you try and redeem it.

That’s all for this guide! For more Roblox content check out the Type Soul Trello link, Peroxide Trello link, and Clover Retribution Trello link. Elsewhere, we’ve got a Five Nights TD tier list, Anime Protectors Defense codes, and Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy