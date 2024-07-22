Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker Codes (July 2024)

If it’s Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker codes you’re after, we’ve got you covered. This isn’t your typical Roblox action game, instead an incremental clicker game where you gradually build more planets to fill up your digital galaxy. If you’re starting out and want a boost, check out the codes below!

All Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker Codes

Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker Codes (Working)

1.5klikes: 500m Lives (New)

Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker

Making use of coupons in this idle Roblox game is a very straightforward process. Here’s what to do:

Load into Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker via the Roblox game page.

Tap the ABX icon labeled Codes on the right-hand side of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and press the Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker Codes?

Conveniently, codes are listed in-game if you know where to look. Once you’re in the lobby of Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker, take your planet over to the Milestone to see the current code corresponding with the game’s number of likes. Each time it hits a new like goal, you can expect another code.

Alongside that, we’d recommend joining the game’s Discord server and following the developer on X. There’s every chance we’ll see some exclusive codes landing over there as well.

Lastly, don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back each time you play Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker. We’ll do the hard work for you and look for any new codes, adding them to the active section of our list. That’ll save you the hassle of searching online for them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario in Planet Evolution: Idle Clicker is that the coupon you’re trying to redeem has expired. Since a lot of the game’s codes are themed around like milestones, they may expire once the next one takes its place. However, it’s still too early to tell, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Failing that, we’d also recommend pasting in codes directly from our list. A lot of Roblox experiences are very specific with formatting quirks like capitalization, special characters, and numbers. Even the slightest error can prevent the code from working entirely, so it’s easiest to just paste them instead of typing.

