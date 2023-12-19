Starpets Codes (December 2023)

Looking for Starpets codes? This third-party Roblox website functions as an unofficial marketplace for you to buy and trade skins, eggs, and pets in the game Adopt Me. Fortunately, there are a few codes you can use to bag some extra freebies before you dive in.

All Starpets Codes

Starpets Codes (Working)

No active Starpets codes

Starpets Codes (Expired)

No expired Starpets codes

How to Redeem Codes in Starpets

Image Source: Starpets

Redeeming these Starpets codes is a fairly lengthy process. Here’s what you need to do:

Create a Starpets account, either using your email, Google account, or Discord profile

Once signed in, go to the Exchange tab and scroll down to the Promo Codes page

Paste in a code from our list and press Activate

Check the message that comes up to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Can You Get More Codes?

The best place to check for Starpets codes is the official community Discord server. While there isn’t a specific channel in that Discord for codes, if you search in the search bar you’re bound to stumble across some as they’re announced.

Aside from that you can check out the site’s YouTube channel, Instagram, or TikTok page. None seem to contain codes right now, but could in the future.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you’re finding that Starpets codes aren’t working, that’s likely because there aren’t any active ones right now. Codes are in a 16-digit format, so don’t look the same as most other Roblox codes.

If you’ve seen a supposedly active code that isn’t working, make sure to paste it into the code box exactly as you see it. Codes are case-sensitive and need to be added perfectly, so stay vigilant.

What is Starpets?

Starpets is an online trading marketplace for pets in the Roblox game Adopt Me. While it mostly involves spending real-life money on digital items, codes sometimes drop to give players free spins on the Wheel of Fortune. With a range of pets with differing rarities on offer, it’s always worth doing if you can snag a free spin.

