Special Anime Defense Trello Link (August 2024)

Looking for more information on this unique Roblox game, perfect for all the anime fans out there? Then you might want to check out the Special Anime Defense Trello Link. In the board, you will find all the essential information that will provide a useful resource for winning battles in-game.

Special Anime Defense Trello Link

Click here to access the Special Anime Defense Trello board. The board is official and online, this has last been checked on August 27, 2024.

At the moment, the board is public, so this means you don’t need a Trello account to access it. Still, if you wish to create one, you can add the Special Anime Defense board directly to your dashboard for easy and quick access. But you can also add the bookmark on your browser, if you prefer.

What Is On The Special Anime Defense Trello Board?

The board is quite small, but it should give you all the basic information you need on the game, starting with how Evolution, Challenges and Trait Rolling all work. You also have a link to a temporary tier list, in case you want to know which characters to look out for.

Image source: Trello via Twinfinite

Then you have a separate column detailing many of the units in Special Anime Defense, such as Hosoka and Shonks, complete with information on each level’ stats and powers. You also have a Traits column, detailing the different Legendary ones such as Godspeed and Expertion, and the epic ones such as Nimble III.

Finally, there are columns on the story maps, explaining the acts that take place in each location, as well as a items list of all the many things you can find in the game, such as the Star Fruit and the Hat of the conqueror.

