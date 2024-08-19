Murim Cultivation is a title with plenty to do, so you might be struggling when you’re first starting out. The game is based on Xianxia and Wuxia novels, famous for their adventurous natures and martial arts battles. Luckily, there’s a Trello board that will help you get started. Here’s everything you need to know about the Murim Cultivation Trello.

What Is the Murim Cultivation Trello Link?

You can find the Murim Cultivation Trello by following this link. We last confirmed it as working on August 19, 2024.

What’s on the Murim Cultivation Trello Board?

The Murim Cultivation is fairly extensive, with information on a variety of topics split into distinct categories.

Game Information

Realms: Stats & Breakthrough Requirements

Getting Bodied (Body Stages)

Cultivation Zones

Races

Important locations

NPCs

Wheat/Trinket Drops

Weapons

Manuals

Body Cultivation Items

Skills

Foods

Currency

Trello Contributors

As you can see, there’s plenty of information available, which should tell you a lot about what you can expect from Murim Cultivation’s world. We suggest starting with the Game Information section, as this has plenty of tips that will help out when you’re first getting started. Along with a map and information on the different cultivation paths, you can progress through the explainers on other features such as aptitude, mastery, and sects. This information will give you a good baseline on what to expect.

Next, we suggest you check out the Races section. Each different race in Murim Cultivation has different stats and buffs. For example, Humans get +1 buffs to Speed, Damage, Durability, and Qi. Meanwhile, Nekos get a +1.2 buff to speed, while Lizardmen get +1.1 buffs to speed and damage.

Of course, there might be some other information you want that isn’t covered on the board. You can find more by checking the game’s official Discord server. You can also try using the in-game chat feature, as any players online may be able to help with more specific information.

