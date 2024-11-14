Forgot password
Shonen Unleashed Private Server Codes - three characters talking in comics
Shonen Unleashed Private Server Codes (November 2024)

Let's join a private server!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 05:28 am

Whether you want privacy or simply be free to try out new moves and combos, a private server in Roblox is the best way to do so. That’s why we have here all the latest Shonen Unleashed private server codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and how to create your very own!

All Shonen Unleashed Private Server Codes

Shonen Unleashed Private Server Codes (Working)

  • 7tPqIh
  • cnALO3
  • PIbbbs
  • x346w1
  • uvfv3m
  • 2irX0v
  • pPLhob
  • 3V13Bh
  • jlzhxu
  • pf7sVp

Shonen Unleashed Private Server Codes (Expired)

  • dib9bV
Server code textbox in Shonen Unleashed
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Join A Private Server in Shonen Unleashed

It is quite simple to join a private server in the game. Just follow these steps:

  • Launch Shonen Unleashed.
  • From the main menu, select “Private Server”.
  • In the Server Code textbox, copy and paste the code you want.
  • Click “Join” and you should be transported to the private server.

How To Create Your Own Private Server In Shonen Unleashed

In order to create your very own server to use in Shonen Unleashed, you’ll have to pay the appropriate Gamepass, which will set you back 500 Robux. This can be bought from the in-game menu, by selecting the appropriate option, or also from the game’s page.

After buying the pass, your very own private server will be live, and you will be in the Admin role. This means you will be free to kick people, ban them, or unban them as well. You can also share the server’s code with your friends, and there will be no additional costs to keep it running.

Why Are My Private Server Codes Not Working?

First of all, make sure that you are copying and pasting the codes as they are. Do not modify or add any unnecessary spaces or characters. But still, since they are codes shared by people running their own servers, these servers may go offline. We will be sure to update them as much as possible.

That’s all we have for you on Shonen Unleashed private server codes. For more Roblox, check out Slayer Online codes, the Elemental Grounds Trello link, and our Anime Vanguards tier list.

