Roblox Halloween Spotlight All Items & How to Get Them [Complete Event Guide]

Our ultimate guide on how to get every item during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event!

Roblox Halloween Spotlight is underway and there are dozens of cool new items to obtain, and a bunch of them are free! However, you’ll need to finish specific quests and puzzles to obtain the free items, and we’ll help you with that. Here is our ultimage tuide on all Roblox Halloween Spotlight items and how to get them!

Roblox Halloween Spotlight Basics

Roblox Halloween Spotlight is a limited-time event, lasting from Thursday, October 23, to Monday, November 3. In the event, you collect Runes and Keys by completing quests throughout the different experiences, and then use those items to unlock areas, solve puzzles, and earn free Halloween-inspired items. Here are all the core mechanics in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event:

Cursed Compass & How it Works

As soon as you jump into the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event hub, move along the beaten path and collect the Cursed Compass in front of the spawn (circular stone structure in the middle). The Compass will reveal all the HUD elements and point you in the direction of all the games/quests you still haven’t completed.

What are Runes & Keys & How to Get Them

Runes and Keys are the two items you’ll need to unlock the free items during the Halloween Spotlight Roblox event. Runes will unlock each of the puzzle areas, with each area containing 3 items. Keys are required to unlock the last item within each area.

How to Unlock Areas & Find Items

You can unlock the areas from within the Codex by spending the required number of Runes. New areas becomes available every few days, and each costs more and more Runes to unlock. Once you’ve unlocked an area, explore it to find items to unlock.

How to Get All Items in Roblox Halloween Spotlight

In the table below are all the free items you can unlock during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. We will update the list as new areas are unlocked and new items are introduced. Note that the first two items in each area are free, while the third one costs Keys to unlock.

Item How to Get Corrupted

Version

Vengeful Visage • Go to the 1st area, move through it, and once you reach two glowing runes on the ground, click the one on the left to open the left path

• You’ll need to click 4 symbols in a specific sequence to open the door to the item

• There are stones around the area, each showing one symbol you’ll need to click in one of the four slots (Top, Right, Bottom, Left)

• Click the symbols at the altar based on which symbols are glowing on the stones

• The sequence of symbols is Top → Right → Bottom → Left

The Undying Gaze

Reviling Veil • Go to the 1st area, move through it, and once you reach two glowing runes on the ground, click the one on the right to open the right path

• Follow the item as it vanishes and reappears around the area

• Collect the item once it stops vanishing to unlock it

Guise of Nightmare

Spiny Marsupi-ghoul • This item requires 2 Keys to unlock

• Go to the 1st area, down the path behind the Vengeful Visage item

• Do the same you did for the Visage item, finding the 6 stones with symbols, and clicking them in a clockwise sequence

• Once you’ve completed the puzzle, collect the item by paying 2 Keys for it

Protective Marsupi-ghoul

Crown of the Unseen Ancient • Collect 27 Runes and 27 Keys during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event

All Roblox Halloween Spotlight Games & Quests

Below is the list of all 31 experiences where you can earn Runes and Keys needed to unlock all the items during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. If the in-game event isn’t working, try joining the game by using the portals inside the Halloween Spotlight’s main hub.

Roblox Halloween Spotlight Items FAQ



Q: How many free items can you get during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event? A: In total, there are 16 free items to collect during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. 15 are available from the areas, and the Grand Prize is available in The Demons cave after collecting 27 Runes and 27 Keys. Q: What does cursing the items do? A: Cursed items are alternative versions of the base item, with extra details, a different color, etc. You’ll get both versions of the item in your inventory after you curse it.

Q: How long will the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event last? A: The event will last from Thursday, October 23, to Monday, November 3.

Q: What are the easiest games to complete the quests in? A: The games with the easiest Key and Rune quests during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event are Dress to Impress, Driving Empire, Restaurant Tycoon 3, and GEF.

Q: Can you play games from outside the hub? A: Yes, you can join the games from outside the hub, and the event will work. However, if it bugs out and you can’t see the quests, join from the hub to fix it.

That covers all you need to know about the items in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event and how to obtain them. We will be sure to update this guide with all the new information daily, so be sure to bookmark it and revisit it whenever you hop into the event hub. Also, check out the Roblox hub here at Twinfinite for more cool guides!

