Roblox Halloween Spotlight All Items & How to Get Them [Complete Event Guide]

Roblox Halloween Spotlight is underway and there are dozens of cool new items to obtain, and a bunch of them are free! However, you’ll need to finish specific quests and puzzles to obtain the free items, and we’ll help you with that. Here is our ultimage tuide on all Roblox Halloween Spotlight items and how to get them!
Table of Contents
Roblox Halloween Spotlight Basics
Roblox Halloween Spotlight is a limited-time event, lasting from Thursday, October 23, to Monday, November 3. In the event, you collect Runes and Keys by completing quests throughout the different experiences, and then use those items to unlock areas, solve puzzles, and earn free Halloween-inspired items. Here are all the core mechanics in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event:
Cursed Compass & How it Works
As soon as you jump into the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event hub, move along the beaten path and collect the Cursed Compass in front of the spawn (circular stone structure in the middle). The Compass will reveal all the HUD elements and point you in the direction of all the games/quests you still haven’t completed.
What are Runes & Keys & How to Get Them
Runes and Keys are the two items you’ll need to unlock the free items during the Halloween Spotlight Roblox event. Runes will unlock each of the puzzle areas, with each area containing 3 items. Keys are required to unlock the last item within each area.
How to Unlock Areas & Find Items
You can unlock the areas from within the Codex by spending the required number of Runes. New areas becomes available every few days, and each costs more and more Runes to unlock. Once you’ve unlocked an area, explore it to find items to unlock.
How to Get All Items in Roblox Halloween Spotlight
In the table below are all the free items you can unlock during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. We will update the list as new areas are unlocked and new items are introduced. Note that the first two items in each area are free, while the third one costs Keys to unlock.
|Item
|How to Get
|Corrupted
Version
Vengeful Visage
|• Go to the 1st area, move through it, and once you reach two glowing runes on the ground, click the one on the left to open the left path
• You’ll need to click 4 symbols in a specific sequence to open the door to the item
• There are stones around the area, each showing one symbol you’ll need to click in one of the four slots (Top, Right, Bottom, Left)
• Click the symbols at the altar based on which symbols are glowing on the stones
• The sequence of symbols is Top → Right → Bottom → Left
The Undying Gaze
Reviling Veil
|• Go to the 1st area, move through it, and once you reach two glowing runes on the ground, click the one on the right to open the right path
• Follow the item as it vanishes and reappears around the area
• Collect the item once it stops vanishing to unlock it
Guise of Nightmare
Spiny Marsupi-ghoul
|• This item requires 2 Keys to unlock
• Go to the 1st area, down the path behind the Vengeful Visage item
• Do the same you did for the Visage item, finding the 6 stones with symbols, and clicking them in a clockwise sequence
• Once you’ve completed the puzzle, collect the item by paying 2 Keys for it
Protective Marsupi-ghoul
Crown of the Unseen Ancient
|• Collect 27 Runes and 27 Keys during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event
• Collect the Grand Prize from The Demons cave within the main event hub
|N/A
All Roblox Halloween Spotlight Games & Quests
Below is the list of all 31 experiences where you can earn Runes and Keys needed to unlock all the items during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. If the in-game event isn’t working, try joining the game by using the portals inside the Halloween Spotlight’s main hub.
|Game
|Rune Quest
|Key Quest
GEF
|Fight and smash GEFs to collect their teeth!
|Use your map to find the Waystones, then bring them to the ritual site for your final epic challenge!
HAPPY
|Collect Candy Corns around wobmart and escape the store to earn the Rune!
|Scan 30 items and collect a total of 50 Candy Corns in wobmart to earn the Key!
Welcome to Bloxburg
|Participate in Halloween activities to collect 500 tickets and unlock the Rune!
|Complete Sabrina’s full story-driven quest to unlock the Key Tier!
Dead Rails
|Hunt down and collect 5 hidden Jack O’Lanterns in the Normal mode!
|Complete the limited-time Halloween mode!
Garden Tower Defense
|Complete the graveyard waves and outrun the boss in the maze!
|Complete the maze waves, escape the maze, and complete the lair waves!
Tower Heroes
|Defeat the Bramble boss and complete the Doors Outdoors quest!
|Sneak around Alistair’s Manor and escape in one piece.
Armless Detective
|Play and win a game in the limited-time Cursed Cathedral map!
|Win a solo Cursed Cathedral game, then Trick Or Treat at 150 houses to earn the Key!
Strongman Ultra
|Pull lollipops to gain the candy needed to unlock the portal to the Pumpkin Cave!
|Inside the Pumpkin Cave, pull enough pumpkins to build the bridge to the final chest!
World Zero
|Spooky Courtyard Hunt! Find all the hidden pumpkins.
|Defeat the formidable Fallen King Boss in a final battle!
NFL Universe Football
|In ‘Play Now’ mode, make 10 blocks on defense to help your team win!
|Head to park and compete to earn 15 points at the tossup fields to earn the Key!
Weird Gun Game
|To get the Rune Badge, kill 75 Zombies in the Halloween event.
|Survive 20 rounds in the Halloween event to get the Key.
Restaurant Tycoon 3
|Complete 3 of the daily Halloween challenges in a single day!
|Complete 5 of the daily Halloween challenges in a single day!
Build a Zoo
|Sweet Exchange! Use at least 20 Candies in the event shop.
|Candy Collector! Collect a grand total of 45 Candies during the Halloween event.
DOORS
|Knock, Knock! Knock on 50 different Treaters’ doors in the Trick or Treat event.
|Reach room 50 in the Trick or Treat event.
Blair
|Find the secret code and step through the portal in the veil.
|Place the shards to complete the ritual and unlock the veil’s power to banish the ghost.
Banana Eats
|Collect 13 of Banana’s hidden pumpkins to complete the rune challenge!
|Collect 31 of Banana’s hidden pumpkins to complete the Key challenge!
Epic Minigames
|Brew Master! Gather all the ingredients and successfully brew Steve’s spooky concoction.
|Finish all of Steve’s quests and help him invent a new spooky item.
Racket Rivals
|Speak to the witch NPC and hit the shuttle through the rings to complete her quest!
|Rack up 6 total Wins after unlocking the Rune Tier!
Funky Friday
|Play and complete all songs listed for the Rune Tier.
|Perfect Beat! Achieve 80% accuracy or higher on all songs listed for the Key Tier!
Adopt Me!
|Earn a total of 4,000 Candy from event minigames.
|Candy Master! Earn at least 3,000 Candy from minigames 3 times.
Michael’s Zombies
|On Hallow’s Eve, find the mysterious pumpkin merchant and trade him a Pack-a-Punch’d weapon!
|Locate ??? in the main menu and explore riddle’s hints to find safe’s code…
99 Nights in the Forest
|Successfully Trick or Treat at one house in the haunted forest.
|Trick or Treat at each of the 5 different houses in the forest!
The Mimic
|Asylum Cleansing! Venture into the haunted asylum to find and burn the cursed objects to earn your Rune.
|Survive the clown’s tag, then win the deadly hide-and-seek against the Ringmaster!
PETAPETA: School of Nightmares
|Survive the nightmare and collect 20 hidden pumpkins around the school.
|Escape the school alive after claiming your Rune to earn the Key!
Driving Empire
|Smash 100 zombies around Wayfort to earn the Rune!
|Smash 300 zombies around Wayfort to earn the Key!
Untitled Tag Game
|Reach the first Conduit! Run, climb, and fight your way to the eerie checkpoint.
|Reach the second Conduit and lose control.
Claw Machine Simulator
|Break into the House of Pog! Catch rare plushies and defeat the three boss arcades in The Underworld.
|Final epic boss fight! Secure the Axe of Destiny and defeat the Pognog Champion!
Fisch
|Help the Pumpkin King by harvesting, carving, and delivering pumpkins across the land!
|Assist the Pumpkin King by wielding the Witch’s Spooky Rod; to catch limited fish!
Dress to Impress
|Play 2 rounds using only the new Halloween items to show off your scary style!
|Complete the new, limited-time Halloween Quest!
Guts & Blackpowder
|Transylvanian Terror! Journey to the dark castle and defeat the evil vampire Dracula!
|After defeating Dracula, travel the farmland to confront and defeat the undead spirit of Headless Horseman.
Keys
|The Great Pumpkin Hunt! Scour the map and collect all the hidden pumpkin collectibles!
|Complete a series of different Halloween-themed quests for the Key!
Roblox Halloween Spotlight Items FAQ
Q: How many free items can you get during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event?
A: In total, there are 16 free items to collect during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. 15 are available from the areas, and the Grand Prize is available in The Demons cave after collecting 27 Runes and 27 Keys.
A: Cursed items are alternative versions of the base item, with extra details, a different color, etc. You’ll get both versions of the item in your inventory after you curse it.
Q: How long will the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event last?
A: The event will last from Thursday, October 23, to Monday, November 3.
Q: What are the easiest games to complete the quests in?
A: The games with the easiest Key and Rune quests during the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event are Dress to Impress, Driving Empire, Restaurant Tycoon 3, and GEF.
Q: Can you play games from outside the hub?
A: Yes, you can join the games from outside the hub, and the event will work. However, if it bugs out and you can’t see the quests, join from the hub to fix it.
That covers all you need to know about the items in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event and how to obtain them. We will be sure to update this guide with all the new information daily, so be sure to bookmark it and revisit it whenever you hop into the event hub. Also, check out the Roblox hub here at Twinfinite for more cool guides!
Published: Oct 24, 2025 05:58 am