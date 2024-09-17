Monster Race Codes (September 2024)

Looking for a few extra Monster Race codes? Unlike most action-heavy Roblox experiences, this game tasks you with racing against other players, aiming to cross the finish line ahead of ghouls gunning for you. For a few extra wins to get your upgrades underway, keep on reading.

Recommended Videos

All Monster Race Codes

Monster Race Codes (Working)

release : 25 wins

: 25 wins onemillion: 25 wins

Monster Race Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Race

Fortunately, it’s very easy to bag extras via coupons in Monster Race. In fact, the process is identical on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Monster Race from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Twitter bird icon to bring up the code redemption screen.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit the green ‘Redeem!’ button.

Check your wins counter on the right of the screen to see how many you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Monster Race Codes?

Handily, codes are pasted directly into the game page’s description. Since you’ll generally visit this page each time you play Monster Race, it makes them practically impossible to miss. The developers also have a Discord server to join, but there aren’t any codes to speak of just yet.

As such, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this post and check in with Twinfinite every time you play Monster Race. We’ll manually check for codes, adding any new ones to our list and removing codes that have expired since they were published. That way, you don’t need to do any of the searching yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the case is probably that the code has expired. Since Monster Race is quite a new Roblox game, we don’t yet know how long each code will stick around for prior to it expiring. As such, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it, to avoid this situation entirely.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s published on our list. Even the most minor typo will cause the code to not work, so it may just be easier to copy-paste codes to avoid the problem entirely.

That’s all for this guide! For more Roblox, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got Stickman TD codes, Clone Simulator codes, and Anime Training RNG codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy