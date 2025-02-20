Anime Waves X Codes (February 2025) [Slayer]

Updated: February 20, 2025 Found new codes.

No, no, it’s not another tower defense game; it’s a fast-paced clicker fighting game. Click as much as possible to gain energy, equip pets to become stronger, and challenge various mobs to improve your abilities. And, when it comes to freebies, you can grab them by using Anime Waves X codes.

All Anime Waves X Codes List

Working Anime Waves X Codes

UpdateSoon : 2 Damage Potions

: 2 Damage Potions 500Likes : 1 Damage Potion

: 1 Damage Potion 1500Likes : 2 Energy Potions

: 2 Energy Potions SorryShutdowns : 1 Energy Potion

: 1 Energy Potion Update1 : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion 1kLikes : 1 Luck Potion

: 1 Luck Potion SrryShutdowns : 1 Luck Potion and 1 Gems Potion

: 1 Luck Potion and 1 Gems Potion 4klikes : 1 Damage Potion and 1 Gems Potion

: 1 Damage Potion and 1 Gems Potion 3500actives : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion 2500likes : 1 Damage Potion

: 1 Damage Potion 50Likes : 1 Gems Potion

: 1 Gems Potion BugsFix : 1 Luck Potion

: 1 Luck Potion Release: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion

Expired Anime Waves X Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Waves X codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Waves X

Redeeming Anime Waves X codes is very simple with our step-by-step instructions below:

Launch Anime Waves X in Roblox. Click the Shop icon on the left side of your screen. Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list into the text box. Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your freebies.

