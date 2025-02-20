Forgot password
Anime Waves X Codes (February 2025) [Slayer]

Anime Waves X codes will help you progress quicker than others, but only if you redeem them on time.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Feb 20, 2025 05:21 am

Updated: February 20, 2025

Found new codes.

No, no, it’s not another tower defense game; it’s a fast-paced clicker fighting game. Click as much as possible to gain energy, equip pets to become stronger, and challenge various mobs to improve your abilities. And, when it comes to freebies, you can grab them by using Anime Waves X codes.

All Anime Waves X Codes List

Working Anime Waves X Codes 

  • UpdateSoon: 2 Damage Potions
  • 500Likes: 1 Damage Potion
  • 1500Likes: 2 Energy Potions
  • SorryShutdowns: 1 Energy Potion
  • Update1: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion
  • 1kLikes: 1 Luck Potion
  • SrryShutdowns: 1 Luck Potion and 1 Gems Potion
  • 4klikes: 1 Damage Potion and 1 Gems Potion
  • 3500actives: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion
  • 2500likes: 1 Damage Potion
  • 50Likes: 1 Gems Potion
  • BugsFix: 1 Luck Potion
  • Release: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion

Expired Anime Waves X Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Anime Waves X codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Waves X

Redeeming Anime Waves X codes is very simple with our step-by-step instructions below:

How to redeem Anime Waves X codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Waves X in Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code from our list into the text box.
  5. Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your freebies.

