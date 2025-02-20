Anime Waves X Codes (February 2025) [Slayer]

Updated: February 20, 2025
No, no, it’s not another tower defense game; it’s a fast-paced clicker fighting game. Click as much as possible to gain energy, equip pets to become stronger, and challenge various mobs to improve your abilities. And, when it comes to freebies, you can grab them by using Anime Waves X codes.
All Anime Waves X Codes List
Working Anime Waves X Codes
- UpdateSoon: 2 Damage Potions
- 500Likes: 1 Damage Potion
- 1500Likes: 2 Energy Potions
- SorryShutdowns: 1 Energy Potion
- Update1: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion
- 1kLikes: 1 Luck Potion
- SrryShutdowns: 1 Luck Potion and 1 Gems Potion
- 4klikes: 1 Damage Potion and 1 Gems Potion
- 3500actives: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion
- 2500likes: 1 Damage Potion
- 50Likes: 1 Gems Potion
- BugsFix: 1 Luck Potion
- Release: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Luck Potion
Expired Anime Waves X Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Waves X codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Waves X
Redeeming Anime Waves X codes is very simple with our step-by-step instructions below:
- Launch Anime Waves X in Roblox.
- Click the Shop icon on the left side of your screen.
- Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up window.
- Insert a code from our list into the text box.
- Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your freebies.
Published: Feb 20, 2025 05:21 am