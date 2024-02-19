Roblox Meme Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)

If you’re after the latest Roblox Meme Tower Defense codes, we’ve collected them all for you. This wacky Roblox game from Low IQ Studios takes existing IP and adds a memey style, before tossing them into a fun TDS experience. Even better, there are plenty of codes you can harness for freebies.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Meme Tower Defense Codes

Meme Tower Defense Codes (Working)

GRIFFIN : 250 MemBits (New)

: 250 MemBits 2500groupMembers : 150 MemBits

: 150 MemBits 100kVisits : 1,000 coins

: 1,000 coins thxFor1250: 555 MemBits

Meme Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

BackRooms : 200 MemBits

: 200 MemBits DiscordGuys

ENDLESS : 250 MemBits

: 250 MemBits SorryForDelay : 200 MemBits

: 200 MemBits RELEASE: 250 MemBits

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Meme Tower Defense

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The code redemption process in Meme Tower Defense is slightly different from most other Roblox games. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Meme Tower Defense via the Roblox game page.

Click through any pop-up screens, then walk over to the Codes area in the spawn hub.

Once you enter the Codes circle, a text box pops up on your screen.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory balance at the bottom of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Can You Get More Roblox Meme Tower Defense Codes?

The best place to check for new freebies is the game’s official Discord server. Note that you’ll need to verify your Roblox and Discord accounts via Bloxlink in the first place. After that, check the ‘announcements’ channel for all the latest codes, appearing alongside new updates.

On top of that, there’s a handy notice board next to the in-game code redemption area. This displays all of the current codes, so you can see them directly while redeeming them. This is the easiest way of spotting new codes, since some of the coupons listed there don’t appear on the Discord.

There’s also a YouTube channel and Roblox group to join, though we haven’t spotted any exclusive codes in either just yet.

Why Are My Roblox Meme Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a code in the game but find yourself confronted with an error screen, the most likely scenario is that it has expired. Since so many codes are released for each patch, it’s sadly not too much of a surprise to see some drop out of rotation. Even more frustrating, developer Low IQ Studio doesn’t tend to inform players as to when codes expire.

If the coupon in question still appears on the Discord or the aforementioned codes board, ensure you’re inputting it correctly. That means you need to look out for capitalization, numbers, and spacing.

What is Meme Tower Defense?

Meme Tower Defense is a Roblox game that takes inspiration from various memes and high-profile media franchises. As an example, its most recent update introduced a range of Family Guy units and styles to the game, which tells you just about everything you need to know. If you’ve enjoyed recent Roblox hits like Lethal Tower Defense and Bathroom Defense Simulator, it’s definitely up your street.

That’s all for this codes guide! For more on Roblox, check out our Toilet Tower Defense value list and the latest Project Baki 3 codes.