Roblox Ghostly Manor Codes (February 2024)

Haunted house games are never for the faint of heart, so some Roblox Ghostly Manor codes may be the remedy you need to keep safe. The game tasks you with fighting ghosts with a flashlight and purchasing upgrades to take on even more nefarious poltergeists. Let’s look at all the freebies on offer!

All Roblox Ghostly Manor Codes

Ghostly Manor Codes (Active)

BadData: 20,000 Coins

Ghostly Manor Codes (Expired)

No expired Ghostly Manor codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Ghostly Manor

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Making use of Ghostly Manor codes is fortunately quite easy. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Ghostly Manor via the Roblox game page.

From the main menu, press the Codes button on the bottom.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

If the code works, you’ll get an on-screen message saying what you’ve earned.

How Can You Get More Roblox Ghostly Manor Codes?

The most reliable way to find new Ghostly Manor codes is by checking out the Team Tremendous Discord server. You don’t need to worry about verifying via Bloxlink or anything, either. Once you’re in, check the announcements channel for any and all freebies.

To save you that effort, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll keep our list up to date, meaning you don’t have to worry about scouring for codes yourself.

Why Are My Roblox Ghostly Manor Codes Not Working?

If you’ve followed our redemption instructions but find the coupon in question still isn’t working, there are a few probable causes. First and foremost, the code in question may have expired. Roblox codes have a tendency to disappear from rotation without warning, which could always be the case here.

The other alternative is that you may be typing the code in wrong. All Roblox coupons are case-sensitive, so it’s easier to just copy and paste a code in directly from our list instead of writing it out yourself.

What is Ghostly Manor?

Developed by Team Tremendous, Ghostly Manor is a Roblox game where you explore increasingly spooky haunted houses, defeating specters as you go. Playing as a mix of the Luigi’s Mansion games and the 2009 Ghostbusters game, it’s a thrill ride on Roblox that’s made even better with friends.

